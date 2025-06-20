Paul Pierce’s 4-Year-Old Joke Becomes Reality as Ex-NBA Champ Teases New Show Collaboration

If there’s someone to make a Paul Pierce documentary, let there be an episode known for his ice-cold clutch shots, which keep landing him in controversy’s lap. Four years ago, he teased, “Bigger and better things on the way.” Turns out, it wasn’t a hot take that nuked his ESPN gig, it was a sensitive Instagram Live. No doubt, the Hall of Famer might carry the nickname “The Truth,” but his truth tends to spark absolute chaos. True to form, Paul refused to apologize, even when ESPN demanded it.

That stubborn streak ended his run with the network in 2021. Back then, former ESPN colleague Michelle Beadle took a playful jab, tweeting, “Looks like our cooking and dance show can finally happen. You book the dancers. I’ll grab some grub. Boom. Emmy.” Now, that half-baked cooking show joke is bubbling up again. And this time stirred by another colleague, Matt Barnes. And knowing Paul’s history, it’s bound to get spicy. In a recent Instagram story, Matt Barnes gave fans another unfiltered slice of Paul Pierce’s wild, off-court life.

The video showed Barnes, Pierce, and a crew vibing on a rooftop. Pierce, true to his unpredictable form, was shirtless, manning the grill like a backyard boss. And by the look on Barnes’ face, those grill skills were no joke. “Man, this is fire,” Barnes admitted mid-bite, grinning. “I’m past my bedtime right now, but I’m staying for the steak.” Turns out, when Michelle Beadle cracked that cooking-show joke years ago, it wasn’t entirely in jest. But of course, Matt Barnes couldn’t resist tossing a playful jab Paul’s way.

Paul Pierce might stir up headlines, but the man can seriously throw down in a kitchen. As the camera rolled, Barnes teased, “Hey, Paul Pierce cooking show times on the smoke production coming soon. Also, look out for stek5 and vernonmaxwelldeepfried coming soon.” It was classic rooftop humor between former pros. A little shade, a lot of laughs, and just enough chaos to keep fans watching. Because with Paul Pierce, you never quite know if it’s a joke, a hustle, or his next headline.

Paul Pierce has never been the type to bite his tongue. He didn’t fold when ESPN demanded a public apology. And he’s not shying away now from calling out what he sees as unfair treatment toward Caitlin Clark. It’s in his DNA. When something feels off, Paul jumps in, unfiltered and unapologetic. His latest take on Clark is just another chapter in a career built on speaking his mind, consequences be damned.

Paul Pierce made headlines claiming Caitlin Clark faces Michael Jordan level targeting

Paul Pierce found himself back in the headlines, this time rallying behind WNBA star Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever guard has quickly made her spot as one of the league’s biggest attractions and targets. Now, in almost every game, Clark endures relentless physical play. And this week’s clash against the Connecticut Sun made that painfully clear.

Watching it unfold, Paul Pierce couldn’t stay silent. Drawing parallels to basketball’s fiercest eras, he said: “She get targeted. It’s like Jordan got targeted. You’re the best player. The Jordan Rules, they had the Jordan Rules.” Pierce referenced the notorious “Jordan Rules,” a defensive scheme designed to physically wear down Michael Jordan in his prime. But Pierce doesn’t want CC to break. He added, “When you so good, yeah, you gonna get targeted. It just is what it is.”

Coming off a Rookie of the Year campaign stacked with All-Star and All-WNBA nods, Caitlin Clark hasn’t slowed down a step. In fact, she’s turned it up in her sophomore season, firmly holding the league’s spotlight. And love him or not, Pierce isn’t wrong. When you’re the marquee name, defenders don’t just guard you. They hunt you.