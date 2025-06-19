Matt Barnes Remembers $26M Rapper With Emotional Birthday Tribute 2 Years After Tragic Loss

Before he became a voice on podcasts or executive-produced documentaries, Matt Barnes made his name on the hardwood. Known for his grit, Barnes had a 14-year NBA run, winning a title with the Warriors in 2017. But he is a man of many talents, and he made sure to explore his other passions too. Off the court, he’s explored media, activism, and even reality TV. He’s shown up in Black Mark (2023), Uncle Drew, and more. Yet, what really stands out is his long-standing love for hip-hop and the friendships he’s built with stars like Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, and The Game.

That bond with Snoop actually began back in Barnes’ UCLA days. “I met Snoop in college,” Barnes once shared in an interview. His excitement was obvious as he said, “Always a huge fan… meeting him at UCLA was a dream.” What started as a fan moment turned into something deeper. “To turn from meeting him into a brotherhood, and I can really call him my brother,” Barnes added. Beyond Snoop, he’s also hosted artists like Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Killer Mike, and Ice Cube on his All The Smoke podcast, making it a space where music and basketball blend naturally.

Recently, that love for hip-hop turned emotional. Barnes paid tribute to late Migos rapper Takeoff with a short but heartfelt message. He posted a clip where Quavo shared a story about their eighth-grade mixtape days. Barnes captioned it, “Happy Heavenly Bday To Takeoff 🙏🏾♥️.” But the $26M worth late rapper’s actual birthday is June 18. Still, it showed Barnes’ respect for Takeoff, who passed under tragic circumstances nearly two years ago, something fans still feel deeply.

In the clip, Quavo shared how music became plan B after he dropped out of school. “We was always good,” he said, recalling how they made songs for their school and football team. “I passed my mixtape out in like 8th grade, me and Take, everybody laughed at us,” That memory became more special when Offset recognized the talent. “Hey bro, that mixtape hard,” Offset had said. Quavo then added, “Take always been rapping… he was just such a student of the game.” He described how Takeoff knew every lyric, every beat, so much so that his mom once took away a CD he memorized top to bottom. “He knew every word to every song. He knew my words to my songs. He knew, like, he was just such a sponge. It was like, it’s crazy.”

Takeoff may be gone, but moments like these show how deeply his influence is still felt. For Barnes, the bond runs far beyond music.

Matt Barnes finds quiet strength in his son’s comeback and fatherhood journey

After a few tough months personally, Matt Barnes has found meaning in small, quiet victories, especially the kind only a father notices.

There are moments that don’t trend online but leave a lasting mark, and Isaiah Barnes’ NBPA Top 100 showing was exactly that. Scoring 16 points and dropping four threes in one game, Isaiah reminded everyone watching that progress isn’t always loud. His footwork and poise drew attention from scouts, but it was Matt’s reaction that said the most. No long post. Just a caption: “Step by step @zaybarnes30.”

What made that moment more powerful was what came before it. Isaiah had been hit by a car last August and underwent emergency surgery days later. “Doctor said it was the largest appendix he had ever seen that hadn’t ruptured,” Matt shared on Instagram. That kind of experience would rattle anyone, but Isaiah returned to the court like a pro in the making.

During Isaiah’s recovery, his twin brother, Carter, played tournaments alone. When they finally reunited, Carter’s simple words, “Missed you, man,” carried all the weight in the world. Matt posted the clip quietly, letting the emotion speak for itself. This wasn’t just a comeback; it was a reminder of how deeply this family is tied to basketball and to each other.

Matt Barnes once said he hadn’t cried in 30 years. But these days, it seems the small wins, comebacks, hugs, subtle moments, mean far more than championship rings. And while the world may still view him through the lens of his NBA days, Barnes is finding his greatest legacy on the sidelines, cheering for his sons through every uphill step.