Metta World Peace Seemingly Backs Mark Jackson Amid Intensifying Knicks Coaching Race

The New York Knicks are officially spiraling. Three weeks after firing Tom Thibodeau, it’s become painfully clear that there was no real exit plan from the beginning. Since then, a parade of names surfaced, but none stuck around long enough to matter. After getting shut down while chasing minds like Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, and Chris Finch, the Knicks’ coaching search remains a dead sprint to nowhere. Recently, two names have resurfaced. And those are Metta World Peace and Mark Jackson. And still, the search is going nowhere.

At this point, the Knicks’ coaching search has slid from sloppy to downright embarrassing. Even one of their own, Rick Pitino, publicly shut the door on a return. But he didn’t just decline, he tossed the front office a name, too. “Would love to see the Knicks bring Mark Jackson home!!” Pitino previously said. Meanwhile, Metta Sandiford-Artest, the former All-Star fans also known as Metta World Peace, has openly campaigned for the same job. By typical media narratives, these two should be circling each other like rivals. But the curveball is that it doesn’t seem to be the case.

In a recent Instagram story from Metta, hoops fans caught a moment that shut the narratives down cold. There they were, two legends in their own right, Mark Jackson and Metta World Peace, side by side, arms across each other’s backs, flashing a laid-back pose. No tension, no competitive edge. No sign of rivalry. It was a quiet flex, a reminder that while outsiders love to cook up stories, the real truth lives with the ones actually in those headlines. The media might stir the pot, but the game’s lifers keep their bro-code.

While sharing the story, Metta kept it simple and solid, writing, “I got you, coach. @markjackson.” The most likely backstory? Both legends were in the building for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Pacers and the Thunder last night. Whether this shot was snapped before or after the game, one thing’s clear: there’s no smoke between them. Regardless of whether a future coaching race for the Knicks’ job ever heats up between these two, right now, it’s all love.

That one photo crushed every assumption. And once again, reminded fans that while headlines like to chase drama, the real story always lives in the background. That said, one thing’s undeniable: that is Metta’s passion for that head coaching seat. And true to his fearless nature, he hasn’t wasted a second letting the front office and the entire basketball world know exactly where he stands.

Metta World Peace gunning for the coaching role with the New York Knicks

Metta World Peace isn’t new to the Big Apple grind. Remember, he suited up for the New York Knicks back in the 2013-14 season. So he knows the building, the city, and its pressure-cooker atmosphere inside and out. And when New York dumped Tom Thibodeau, it didn’t take Metta a week to start campaigning for the throne. A few days ago, he made it official, flipping his social media handle to “Coach Metta.”

He believes his NYC roots and battle-tested experience make him the “perfect choice” for the gig. In his words: “Metta is the perfect choice for head coach of the @nyknicks . Since 1999 this was suppose (sic) to happen. I’ve never ran from the city. When all the top players left NYC because it was hard , I went to @StJohnsBBall. I wanted to be drafted by the Knicks, I seemed to be the only one un-afraid of the city. I’m built to challenge the city. I’m the number one guy for the job. And I have 360 degree experience.” The hint is clear from Metta, and he surely isn’t making empty promises.

Now, let’s be clear, here. Metta isn’t exactly entering this Kincks’ race empty-handed, as the race heats up. He has some experience with the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League from 2017 to 2018 as a player development coach. That being said, the Knicks’ front office has yet to publicly bite or acknowledge his pitch. But if they do, would it work? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!