Shaquille O’Neal’s Successor Clinches First Win in the Ring Since Leaving NBA

“Michael Carter-Williams is very proud, athletic, and I think he can be successful as an amateur boxer.” When boxing promoter Ronson Frank said this, he had expectations. And on Friday, Michael didn’t disappoint him. A former NBA floor general, now an underdog with knuckles wrapped instead of ankles taped. The last time we saw a basketball star with the same passion step into the boxing ring, it was Shaquille O’Neal. And after what Michael pulled off, if anyone deserves to be called Shaq’s successor, it’s him. But it’s not just about this boxing gig. There’s more to this story.

Before Carter-Williams, Shaq stepped in the ring with Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley. Watching a 325-pound giant pulling off moves like that iconic Ali shuffle was unreal. Then came Carter-Williams, flooring Sam Khatib in his amateur boxing debut at his late 30s. And sure, both of them proved they can throw hands outside the hardwood and still steal the spotlight as a unique record pops up.

On the court, Carter did what only Shaq pulled off before. And that is winning Player of the Week as a rookie. And that’s a badge no one else claimed before him. So if anyone has the right to be Shaq’s true successor, it’s Michael Carter-Williams. And after this massive debut win from Williams, hoopers are not letting this slide, not for a bit, with his latest achievement. After beating Sam Khatib, CourtsideBuzzing shared a post on Instagram that immediately got people’s interest.

The post showed Michael Carter-Williams landing punches, his gloves snapping against Khatib’s jaw like something out of a movie, but it was the caption that made it to the headlines. It says, “MCW WINS BOXING DEBUT: 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams won his amateur boxing debut by decision against 36-year-old opponent, Sam Khatib, in a heavyweight match at a Broad Street Brawl event in New York!🥊”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig

And just like that, the internet had its newest dual-sport story to obsess over. This win was a bold step into a spotlight rarely claimed by NBA stars. Williams showed that he and Shaq weren’t built to stay inside one arena, especially when a ring was calling. While Shaq and Carter-Williams share rookie records and a love for boxing, one big thing distinguishes them. It’s how they invite chaos. While Williams knows his limits and limits his provocative nature, Shaq can’t do that. He says whatever’s on his mind and dares people to deal with it. Just remember the time with Rob Gronkowski.

Shaquille O’Neal inviting chaos with Rob Gronkowski

Picture this: a four-time NBA champ on one side, a four-time Super Bowl winner on the other. Sounds wild, right? With celebrity boxing matches blowing up lately, Shaquille O’Neal decided to toss his name into that mess. His bold idea? Pit NBA legends against NFL stars inside a boxing ring for charity and bragging rights. And leading the charge was none other than Rob Gronkowski.

The concept first took shape during the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight when Shaq and Gronk hinted at it. Shaq couldn’t resist announcing, “Me and Gronk are going to put together NBA vs NFL.” A few days later, Shaq doubled down, saying NBA players were ready to throw hands with NFL pros. To crank up the hype, Shaq posted a vintage clip of his boxing Shane Mosley back in 2010. In the caption, he fired a playful warning: “I’m coming for @gronk,” and the internet ate it up.

Shaq loves stirring up mayhem, and this was just another chance to do it in public. Gronk, being Gronk, wasn’t about to back down. He clapped back with a grin, “I’m ready to fight your a–.” Now, fans are just counting days until someone makes this fantasy matchup real.