Michael Jordan Auction Raises Concerns Despite $2.5 Million Sale Success

Is Michael Jordan’s popularity under threat? Although it has been over two decades since he hung his boots, most people still consider him the GOAT. His impact goes far beyond basketball, which is evident from the massive revenue Jordan sneakers generate and his multi-billion-dollar empire. But something strange happened this week that could be a cause for concern for the six-time champ!

During an online auction conducted by musician Pharrell Williams’ founded JOOPITER, an autographed Jordan rookie card was sold at a whopping $2.5 million. That makes it the third highest price ever paid for a card featuring the legend. Obviously, that’s not the concerning part.

The problem is, according to a JOOPITER spokesperson, the card received a single bid. Yes, just one bid for one of Jordan’s rarest memorabilia. It hints that there was not much interest in acquiring the card, at least not at a price exceeding $2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, JOOPITER was highly ambitious, giving the card a starting bid of $2 million and estimating it to max out at $3 million. The expectations were high because it was one of only nine Fleer rookie cards Michael autographed at his private Florida golf course last year. Moreover, the 1986-87 card received a PSA Mint 9 grade, and MJ’s signature with a blue sharpie was graded Gem Mint 10. This was the first time a Jordan Fleer rookie card of this status was being sold publicly, making it even more rare.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Having the opportunity for us is incredible. And I really want to do this card the justice that it deserves. But yes, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity.” JOOPITER’s global head of sale, Caitlin Donovan recently remarked. However, there might have been some disappointment seeing the single bid. Fortunately, that one bid was enough to make this card historic.

Michael Jordan’s Fleer Rookie card falls $400,000 shy of breaking record for highest sale

Sure, MJ has been a world-renowned figure since the day he was drafted to the NBA. And his popularity constantly grew with each accolade. However, the younger generation of fans, who never saw Jordan in action were not fully aware of his impact. Until The Last Dance documentary dropped on Netflix five years ago, reminding everyone what the hype is about. Just like that, MJ attracted the younger audience and his popularity skyrocketed once again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure enough, it directly impacted the sale of his trading cards. Soon after the release of his docuseries, the value of his Fleer rookie card shot up to $51,600. But that was nothing compared to last year when his one-of-a-kind 2003 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan signed Logoman card sold for a whopping $2.92 million. The highest ever for any MJ card.

While the recent auction received just a single bid, the $2.5 million sale of another Jordan card proves that he is still one of the most renowned figures in sports. Do you agree?