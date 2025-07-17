Michael Jordan’s 3 Children Are Yet To Avail $115 Million Asset’s Benefits During Luxurious Summer Break

Michael Jordan is all geared up for his NBA comeback. After an illustrious playing career, followed by an underwhelming run as a franchise owner, the Bulls legend is now entering the world of broadcasting. He will join the NBA on NBC team as a “special contributor.” But before MJ embarks on this new career path, he is making the most of his free time with wife Yvette Prieto. And looks like his children are not invited!

Well, Jordan and Yvette are on a long romantic getaway in Europe, aboard the six-time champ’s $115 million yacht, M’Brace. The couple’s latest stop was the Greek island of Mykonos, as they were spotted stepping off their luxurious vessel in style. While MJ donned a casual look with Jordan 1 low sneakers, his wife wore a Missoni top and a matching skirt. Accompanying them were their friends, who had also been sailing with Jordan this summer.

However, Michael’s three children from his first marriage, Marcus, Jeffrey, and Jasmine, have yet to avail the benefits of their dad’s multi-million-dollar asset. In fact, they have never been seen vacationing together. Not on Jordan’s M’Brace or his second $80 million yacht, Joy.

Although Michael’s three-year-old purchase can reportedly accommodate twelve guests in its eight cabins, along with 24 crew members, it’s strange that his children have never been spotted aboard the luxurious yacht. Especially considering that earlier this summer, MJ’s father-in-law, brother-in-law, and his wife also joined the trip for a brief period, enjoying the NBA legend’s lavish lifestyle. And it does not look like MJ and Yvette plan on ending their vacation anytime soon.

Michael Jordan’s European tour continues before October’s NBC commitment

Before taking a halt at the island of Mykonos, M’Brace sailed to the Italian island of Sardinia, as the couple visited a small Croatian town. Clearly, Michael and Yvette are focused on hitting all the renowned destinations during this summer getaway. And with nearly three months remaining before MJ begins his NBC gig, they have a ton of time left to tick off more spots on their list.

Once Jordan makes his return to the public limelight, it could get difficult to find such a long break to spend quality time with his wife. So, it’s better to make the most of the opportunity right now. Surely, this trip will put him in the right mindset for his new job, which he is already very stoked about. “I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC. The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.” He recently remarked. Are you excited to see Jordan turn back the clock next season?