“Most Underrated”: Fans Rally Behind Joe Johnson After Big3 Honor Triggers Flashbacks Of His Prime

“Man, I got 20,000 points. There’s only 52 guys in the world with twenty thousand points.” That’s Joe Johnson talking. And honestly, this star never needed the spotlight. He earned his stripes the hard way, quietly torching defenses for two decades. It’s been three years since he last felt the full NBA arena thrill, but that fire inside? Still alive and kicking. Every time Joe “Iso” Johnson decides to lace them up, you can see it. The jumper’s still smooth, the footwork still nasty. Now, with the BIG3 tipping off its fourth season and introducing the newly minted Detroit Amplifiers, Johnson’s back in action once again. And fans? They’re absolutely loving it.

Detroit edged out the Chicago Triplets in a tight 50-48 showdown, and Joe Johnson wasted no time reminding everyone who runs the BIG3. Making his debut for the Amplifiers, the seven-time All-Star erased an eight-point halftime deficit almost single-handedly. Johnson poured in 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and knocked down four three-pointers. Oh, and this included a huge four-point shot when it mattered most. He sparked a 16-5 run that flipped the script and sealed the two-point win for Detroit. And now fans just got more good news about the vintage veteran.

Johnson has been selected as the player of the week. And, BIG3 didn’t wait long to let the world know about this. They have officially announced this information on their official IG page. And with a self-explanatory caption, “Iso Joe did Iso Joe things. Dropped 30 of the Amps’ 50 points, casually pulled down 10 boards, and basically reminded everyone why he’s still one of the coldest scorers alive. Put the squad on his back and walked out with an early-season double-double like it was a Tuesday.” And as soon as this post went viral, fans flooded the comment section.

Fans’ reaction to Joe Johnson’s new update

Joe Johnson made his highly anticipated BIG3 debut for the newly formed Detroit Amplifiers, and the veteran didn’t disappoint. And now with that clutch performance of his, Joe was named the Player of the Week. And it wasn’t just a win; it was a statement from the veteran scorer that his game is still elite, and naturally, fans wasted no time flooding social media with reactions.

One fan wrote, “Still the best player in this league,” a fair take considering Johnson’s consistent dominance whenever he touches the floor. The BIG3 might feature several former NBA names, but no one commands a game like Iso Joe. Another fan became nostalgic, adding, “One of the most underrated NBA players of all time 🙌,” and it’s hard to argue. Johnson’s 20,000+ career points place him in an elite group of just 52 players in NBA history. Despite this, his quiet, no-drama career often left him overshadowed by flashier stars, making comments like these long overdue.

Fans didn’t stop there. One suggested, “We need that ISO vs Beasley one one-on-one. @thebig3 should go ahead and either work with CBS or TNC. But it needs to happen.” It’s a matchup tailor-made for BIG3’s half-court format, Joe Johnson versus Michael Beasley, two of the league’s deadliest isolation scorers. Meanwhile, another fan called out the lack of media recognition, posting, “Bro, the fact he didn’t have a highlight after 30 and 10 is crazy. Keep balling Iso Joe @isojoe.”

There was little tease in there as well, as one fan commented: “Big 3 x @next22chapter coming soon🔥.” The speculation of a collaboration between the BIG3 and emerging sports media platform Next 22 Chapter is more than wishful thinking. The BIG3 thrives on blending nostalgia with fresh narratives. And a crossover with a storytelling platform would amplify its digital presence. With Joe Johnson’s resurgence fueling fan conversations, opportunities like this seem inevitable.