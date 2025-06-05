Iman Shumpert Seemingly Betrays Kai Cenat After Linking Up With Rival Streamer He Has Beef With

When someone mentions an NBA champion, names like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal immediately come to our minds. But not every champion rolled with that intimidating bulldog vibe we’re all used to watching in highlight reels. Some winners kept it cool, calm, collected, still hungry, but without flashing that fierce, bloodthirsty look we usually expect. And, 2016 NBA champ Iman Shumpert might be the poster boy for this under-the-radar, laid-back champion mentality. Now, it seems we’ve got yet another hilarious, slightly bizarre piece of evidence proving Shump’s vibe isn’t your usual breed.

We’ve all seen Iman Shumpert chopping it up with the king of content, Kai Cenat, quite a few times. Their recent wild link-ups at SumoBasketball gave fans those chaotic mashups of athleticism, comedy, and pure internet absurdity. But now, the digital streets are buzzing with a new clip that’s flipping the script on everyone. Shumpert was spotted vibing with Kai’s long-time internet rival, N3on. And it’s raising some serious eyebrows. Nobody’s clear on why Shump suddenly switched streams. But one thing’s certain, Iman was having an absolute blast alongside N3on.

N3on recently shared a clip on his official IG account that instantly sent fans into a digital frenzy. The video showed him courtside with none other than Iman Shumpert, both streaming live and trading trash talk. Neither of them backed down for a second, keeping the energy wild and the jokes relentless. Iman, streaming straight from his phone, called N3on out, saying, “He on a ridiculous amount of b—— today. Okay, and he got the Mellow 7 on.” And to be honest, if you’re wearing that eminent Carmelo Anthony jersey, you better deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Iman wasn’t letting him off easy either, adding, “Boy, if you don’t play well, I swear for the Lord.” Before the man could even finish his sentence, N3on snatched the phone and hijacked the vibe. He launched into a hilarious, off-the-cuff rap, saying, “Chat, size 20 Jordans, Jordan 11s, big-a__ feet, nice knees. We got the beautiful haircut, nice-a__ tattoos, fire-a__watch.” So you see, those two were clearly having themselves a ridiculous good time. They kept it playful while staying on each other’s throats.

via Imago Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former NBA player Iman Shumpert and podcast host Ahrii Shumpert arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

But here’s a little nugget you might’ve forgotten. This same Iman Shumpert once went head-to-head with the late, great Kobe Bryant on the court. And trust me, that showdown wasn’t dipped in friendship and jokes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Iman Shumpert recalls Kobe Bryant giving him props after a full game of straight trash talk

Iman Shumpert was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2011. And not surprisingly, Shump quickly earned a rep as a fearless, gritty defender who wouldn’t fold under pressure. But nothing from that season topped the night he went head-to-head with Kobe Bryant inside a packed Madison Square Garden. It was February 2012, and with over 18,000 fans watching, the rookie got handed the assignment nobody envied: guard the five-time NBA champion.

But Iman didn’t flinch. He stuck to Kobe like a shadow, contesting every shot and playing with an intensity far beyond his years. And while the crowd fed off the energy, Kobe kept quiet, barely reacting to Iman’s nonstop trash talk. The rookie stayed in his face, desperate to prove he belonged on that court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And when the fourth quarter came, something unforgettable happened. As Shumpert recalled, “We came out for the fourth, I went by the scores table… I’m sitting over there. I’ve been talking s—- to the man, he hasn’t replied, he doesn’t really care. He walked right over to me, bent down with some shorts in his hands, and said, You had a great game, young fella. Great game.”

It wasn’t loud. It wasn’t dramatic. But that quiet nod of respect from one of the coldest killers in NBA history is still hit different. The Knicks would later go on to win, and Shump etched that moment into his personal highlight reel. Because that night, he learned what made Kobe Bryant great wasn’t just about dominance. It was about control, timing, and understanding when to let a young lion know he’d been noticed.