Napoli President Doubtful About Shaquille O’Neal Despite Confirmed Deal With Italian Team

Shaquille O’Neal never does anything halfway. From Shaq’s Fun House, where music, food, and carnival games mix with celebrity performances, to his Big Challenge reality show and global basketball clinics, Shaq always thinks big. His All-Star Games in Poland, featuring U-16 teams, cheerleading acts, and a celebrity shootout, reflect the same spirit. Though he missed this year’s event, a projection of Shaq on curtains falling down from the ceiling hyped up the crowd before the games. That same drive seems to follow him into Europe, this time with Napoli Basket.

In May 2025, Italian-American entrepreneur Matt Rizzetta acquired a major stake, about 66%, in Napoli Basket. Not long after, reports began suggesting that Shaquille O’Neal would join the team’s ownership group or serve as a global ambassador. While not officially clarified, his involvement could be huge. With Adam Silver talking about the NBA’s international expansion, including Europe, this move could mean more than just branding. As talks grow between the NBA and FIBA, names like Tony Parker, now club president at ASVEL, are already stepping into leadership. Could Shaq be next?

That’s why a recent interview with Rizzetta caught fans off guard. When asked directly about Shaq’s role, the answer wasn’t quite as solid as headlines suggested. The interviewer asked, “What could be the involvement of a globally recognizable legend?”

Rizzetta replied, “We still have to define the details at a corporate level, but both parties definitely want this. And he’s already helping us.” That help, he says, includes public statements during the NBA Playoffs, showing Shaq’s early support.

But Rizzetta didn’t stop there. He added, “But at a corporate level, regarding shares and stakes, we still need to figure out how we can refine this.” In his view, Shaq embodies the passion and energy of Naples.

“The Neapolitan people are a perfect match for him,” he said. Rizzetta believes both Shaq and the city share values of emotion, color, and humanity. Rizzetta stated, “So I think he’ll be a perfect representative for this project, and I hope to finalize all the details in the coming weeks.”

Even if details are pending, one thing feels certain: Shaq’s presence is already shaking things up. Whether as owner or ambassador, he’s set to be more than just a face on the wall.

What happens when Shaquille O’Neal meets Naples?

What happens when one of basketball’s most loved figures steps into the heart of southern Italy? Napoli Basket is about to find out. At a recent press conference, club president Matt Rizzetta confirmed that Shaquille O’Neal will be part of the team’s journey. “Shaq is already excited and enthusiastic about being part of what we’re building here in Naples,” Rizzetta said. It was clear that this was more than just a headline move.

Rizzetta didn’t hold back his admiration either. He made it personal. “He’s not just a basketball legend—he’s a cultural force,” he said. That force could help Napoli become something European basketball has rarely seen. When Shaq and his manager heard the plan, they connected with it right away. They saw a club ready to grow and a city ready to welcome something new with open arms.

But how did this even begin? Daniel Doyle, one of the project’s major investors, played a key role in linking Shaq to Naples. His background in basketball helped him shape the vision. “When we spoke to Shaq, he immediately understood the vision. It’s about people, culture, and long-term growth,” Doyle explained. Now, he’s working closely with Rizzetta to help guide both the business and community aspects.

USA Today via Reuters May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former NBA player and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal enters the arena before game three of the 2022 western conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Others in leadership are on the same page. James Laughlin believes the project is a chance to bring serious professionalism into Serie A. “Shaq represents the culture we’re trying to build—passion, integrity, fun, and excellence,” he said. Coach Alessandro Magro sees a natural connection between Shaq’s story and the spirit of Naples. “Shaq’s story, from his humble roots to NBA stardom, fits perfectly with the soul of Naples,” he said.

Plans for the future are already forming. The club is looking at partnerships with American teams, international exhibition games, and digital outreach to fans around the world. The energy is there. And in Rizzetta’s own words, “Shaq brings the kind of global attention that most European clubs only dream of.”

With Shaq’s energy and Napoli’s heart, this partnership feels more like a movement than a business deal. Now all eyes are on Naples to see if they can turn this bold vision into something unforgettable.