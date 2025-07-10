NBA Confirms 2 Major Signings in $76B Media Deal After Dell Curry News Breaks

“The digital opportunities with Amazon align perfectly with the global interest in the NBA,” When Adam Silver dropped that line, the writing was on the wall; something seismic was coming. This offseason, it’s not just the players making moves. Some of basketball media’s biggest names are on an equally wild ride. The NBA’s broadcasting rights shifting to Amazon Prime was already headline-worthy. But no one expected them to load up this kind of firepower behind the scenes. What felt like a simple deal has quietly morphed into a full-court media takeover, and the league’s digital future just got a lot louder.

With TNT out of the picture and Amazon alongside NBC scooping up fresh broadcast packages, a major shakeup was inevitable. Fans knew the reshuffle was coming; what they didn’t expect was the star power it would deliver. On Thursday, the chessboard shifted again. According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Amazon snagged another heavy hitter. Veteran play-by-play voice Kevin Harlan signed a three-year deal with Prime Video back in May. And that wasn’t the only headline. Deitsch also reported that Amazon added former player and seasoned broadcaster Brent Barry as a game analyst.

Kevin Harlan makes the leap to streaming after nearly three decades with Turner Sports, calling NBA games from 1996 to 2025. Fittingly, he was on the mic for Turner’s final NBA broadcast on May 31, wrapping up coverage of the Pacers-Knicks series. And the momentum didn’t stop there. According to Front Office Sports, Charlotte Hornets analyst Dell Curry will also join Amazon’s NBA coverage team. It’s another sharp pickup as the streamer builds out its star-studded roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This fall marks the start of the NBA’s colossal 11-year, $76 billion media deal with ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video. Unsurprisingly, it’s sparked a flurry of talent signings. Alongside Harlan and Curry, Amazon also locked in veteran play-by-play voices Ian Eagle and Michael Grady. The broadcast landscape isn’t just shifting, it’s flat-out erupting. So, things are heating up fast in the NBA broadcasting world. And while fans are eager to see these new lineups in action, Kevin Harlan already gave a glimpse of what’s on his mind about this next chapter.

AD

Back when his move first surfaced, Harlan spoke about the opportunity with a mix of excitement and gratitude. He acknowledged the surreal nature of closing out nearly 30 years with Turner. And then immediately stepping into one of the biggest media shakeups the league’s ever seen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Harlan opens up about his new role amid NBA media shake-up

Kevin Harlan’s voice has echoed through NBA arenas and NFL stadiums for over four decades. His journey began in 1982, fresh out of college, as the TV and radio voice for the Kansas City Kings. From there, he built a resume stacked with NFL, NCAA, and NBA calls, eventually landing at CBS in 1998 after a stint with FOX. Along the way, he picked up multiple National Sportscaster of the Year honors. And even earned a spot in the Notre Dame Academy High School Hall of Fame.

So when the NBA’s media landscape shifted, Harlan knew he was staring down a rare late-career crossroads. Speaking to The Sports Media Podcast back in February, he addressed the shake-up candidly. “With TNT losing the rights, and it’s very sad there, it clearly has made a sea change for most of us, and navigating that is always a challenge,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At 60-plus, Harlan saw this Amazon Prime opportunity as both humbling and exhilarating. As he said, “I am in my 60s and to have someone with a bright new shiny opportunity for someone at my stage of this career, which is dominated by younger broadcasters and incredibly talented people, to have them want me to join their roster is humbling and incredibly gratifying.”

And now, the move’s official. The broadcast world’s deck has been reshuffled. And with Harlan and Charlotte Hornets legend Dell Curry in the mix, they are poised to deliver those signature calls in a new era. The stage is set, the players are shifting, and from here on out, things are only getting wilder.