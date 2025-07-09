No Love For Angel Reese But 2K’s Carmelo Anthony Decision Gets NBA Fans’ Praise

Circle September 5 on your calendar because NBA 2K26 is ready to hijack your console in style. 2K Games confirmed Wednesday that NBA 2K26 officially drops September 5, bringing fresh energy to the digital hardwood. Just a day earlier, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned cover athlete honors, a well-deserved nod for the Thunder’s superstar. Now, two more names have just joined the headline. One’s a WNBA phantom and the other is a 2025 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee.

Fresh off his MVP and title-winning season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lands the cover of NBA 2K26’s Standard Edition. No shock there because his clutch gene and fearless court presence made it inevitable. But two unexpected names caught fans off guard. The 2025 Unrivaled champion, Angel Reese, will headline the WNBA Edition cover. But surprisingly, the internet’s reaction felt muted; neither overwhelming excitement nor much love came her way. The real buzz came moments later.

In another surprise drop from NBA 2K’s Instagram, the post read, “Stay ME7O. Stay legendary. 👌 Carmelo Anthony is your #NBA2K26 Superstar Edition Cover Athlete!” and fans erupted for a familiar favorite. Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony will grace the Superstar Edition cover for the soon-to-be-released NBA 2K26. This time, the comment section showed nothing but love for the Hall of Fame-bound legend.

NBA 2K26 is rolling out with three heavy hitters this September. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Standard Edition cover. And of course, Carmelo Anthony claims the Superstar Edition cover, giving this Hall of Famer another spotlight. To top it off, this trio will also share a cover for the game’s “Leave No Doubt” Edition. This special release packs everything from the Superstar Edition and then some. And when this post his the internet, fans showed love from everywhere.

Fans through love for Carmelo Anthony as Reese takes the burn

As soon as NBA 2K26’s Superstar Edition cover featuring Carmelo Anthony hit Instagram, longtime fans couldn’t hold back. Years of watching Carmelo Anthony’s game, his scoring touch, and his impact on basketball culture made this moment personal. One fan captured the nostalgia perfectly, writing “This dopeeeee! Love to see it!!!! Would’ve loved to see him in all his jerseys, especially Nuggets Melo 👌🏾” And honestly, it’s fair. Anthony’s time in the Denver Nuggets was legendary, averaging over 20 points per game for seven straight seasons and giving fans one of the cleanest mid-range jumpers in league history.

Another fan cut right to the point, commenting, “FINALLY A GOOD COVER, RON.” It speaks to years of mixed reactions over 2K’s cover choices. Carmelo’s inclusion isn’t just fan service, it’s overdue recognition for a 10-time NBA All-Star and one of the smoothest offensive weapons the league’s ever seen. But in a Clark-dominated league, how did the selection of Reese go down for fans? “Angel Reese on a 2k cover before cc is crazy.” Surely the selection might not have gone down well for CC fans, even if Clark has other things to rejoice.

The announcement even got emotional for some. One user wrote, “My eyes just got mad watery mannnnn 🥹🥹.” That’s the power of a player like Carmelo Anthony. From lighting up Madison Square Garden for 62 points to carrying Team USA to Olympic gold, his moments stuck with people long after the final buzzer.

Another fan summed up what many were thinking, posting, “MELO FINALLY GETTIN HIS FLOWERS SMH.” If truth be told, then the basketball world’s been waiting for this. After a career where he often flew under the mainstream radar compared to his draft class peers, this cover and his 2025 Hall of Fame induction finally give him the flowers he deserves.

And finally, one comment sealed the mood, reading, “This is already the best 2K ever dropped lol.” The hype is real and well-justified. Between a loaded cover lineup and Carmelo’s long-awaited spotlight, NBA 2K26 feels like a love letter to fans who’ve been around since Carmelo’s rookie year.