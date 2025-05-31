Not Carmelo Anthony and La La, Kiyan Revealed the Family Member Key to Building $1.1 Million Empire

Kiyan Anthony is officially stepping into deep waters now. On May 31, he graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School, officially following his father’s footsteps to Syracuse University. But make no mistake. The spotlight on him isn’t because his dad is a soon-to-be Hall of Famer, Carmelo Anthony. Kiyan’s been making waves on his own. This kid has already secured an NIL value estimated at $1.1 million. And that speaks volumes about his market demand before he even starts college. As he prepares to chase history where his father once did, do you know the person who will be managing him at Syracuse?

Carmelo Anthony only needed one season at Syracuse to leave his mark. During the 2002–03 campaign, he led the Orange to their first-ever NCAA title and was a lock for NCAA Freshman of the Year. That lone season was good enough for the Denver Nuggets to snag him the very next year. Now, over two decades later, Kiyan Anthony is set to follow that same path. But with a great legacy comes pressure. And while most would expect his famous father or his mother, La La Anthony to be the one backing him through it, this time, it’s someone else.

In a recent episode of NILOSOPHY, Kiyan Anthony was asked who’d be managing him as he steps into this next chapter. Without hesitation, Kiyan named someone fans probably wouldn’t expect, his cousin, Mekai Vazquez. “That’s my cousin, like we lived together for a bunch of years. So basically my brother, just my mom’s brother’s son, so that’s my cousin, we going out there together.” Kiyan said. For him, it isn’t about hiring a flashy agent or a big-name manager. It’s about having someone real by his side. As he later continued, “I feel like he’s really going to help me like manage everything and he’s super locked in and invested into what I got going.” Turns out, for Carmelo’s son, family isn’t just where the legacy starts, it’s also who’s gonna help carry it forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (r) sits with his son Kiyan Anthony (l) at the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Kiyan also said, “I’m looking forward to just living out there with him cuz we basically live together our entire life so just continuing that.” So, Carmelo’s prodigy is stepping into a whole new chapter with his brother by his side. And it’s not just him looking forward to it. The entire hoop world’s gonna be watching what happens next. Now, if we do the math on Kiyan’s trajectory so far, will it take him just one year, like Melo, to get picked? Or will he have to grind a little longer? Well, only time and a whole lot of game will tell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carmelo Anthony shares heartfelt reaction to a big milestone in son Kiyan’s journey

Kiyan just closed an impressive chapter at Long Island Lutheran, finishing his high school hoops run on a high note. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 10.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 rebounds this season. All these, while helping the Crusaders stack up a 21-5 record and land inside the nation’s top 25. Along the way, he turned heads with standout games like a 25-point explosion against Oak Hill Academy and a strong 16-point showing at the Hoophall Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His performances earned him a four-star prospect rating and a solid spot in ESPN’s top 50 for the 2025 class. Having said that, life in the spotlight isn’t new for Kiyan, being the son of one of the NBA’s scoring legends, Carmelo Anthony. But while his last name opened doors, the younger Anthony proved he could hoop in his own right. Kiyan’s about to step into the next phase of his journey, carrying both his last name and his growing resume

Today, he officially graduated from high school, and Carmelo took to Instagram to show love for his son’s big moment. “High school graduation… what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always @kiyananthony.” Kiyan is now officially heading to Syracuse. The same campus where Carmelo averaged 22.2 points and 10 rebounds as a freshman and delivered a national championship. That legendary run made Carmelo a household name there. Now it’s Kiyan’s turn to chase his legacy under those same bright lights. Will he be able to deliver? What’s your take on that?