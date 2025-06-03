Karl Malone Dragged Into $3.2M Scam as NBA Vet Reveals Lakers Obsession Was Exploited

Fifteen NBA seasons. Seven feet tall. Five franchises, and still no championship ring to his name. That’s Olden Polynice, a player who chased that trophy with everything he had but came up short every single time. But in his case, it wasn’t poor performances or bad luck that kept him from lifting the trophy. According to Polynice himself, it was betrayal, backstabbing that derailed what could’ve been greatness. And now, after years of staying quiet. Polynice finally spoke about a 25-year-old incident that turned his NBA world upside down overnight. Amid that chaos, Karl Malone’s name unexpectedly surfaced.

Karl Malone and Olden Polynice weren’t just teammates on the Jazz during that 1999-2000 season; they shared an agent too. Back then, both of them were managed by Dwight Manley, a well-connected guy in the league’s business circles. And now, years after all three left basketball behind, Polynice just dropped a shocking story nobody ever expected.

On a recent episode of Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, Polynice took a trip down memory lane with an unforgettable confession. “I have a guaranteed $3.2 million it’s all I got to do is go to sleep and wake up it’s automatic guaranteed.” He was talking about his 2001 draft. At that time, rumors were swirling about Polynice joining the Lakers, the team he’d always dreamed of playing for. Then came the phone call that changed everything or so he thought from his agent Dwight Manley. He continued, “I got a phone call, Dwight Manley. ‘Hey, just got off the phone with Mitch Kupchak, they want to sign you.”’ Dwight promised, confirming it was already a done deal. Excited, Polynice immediately shelved every other offer, trusting his agent’s word about landing with the Lakers that season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But when days turned to weeks, and Olden wasn’t getting calls from either Mitch or Dwight. He grew desperate—he needed a roster spot, and quickly. But it turned out that Dwight never had the call with Mitch and Mitch knew nothing about the trade. As Olden said, “I spoke to Mitch eventually and Mitch goes ‘I have not spoken to Dwight, I would love to have you on, but we already are set’” Even worse, Polynice discovered that when he desperately tried contacting his agent, Dwight was out playing golf. The final betrayal came when Polynice learned the ugly truth behind the deal’s sabotage. Karl Malone had an $18 million contract on the table that summer with Malone’s agent needing Polynice off the books fast.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 4, 1997; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan goes to the basket past Karl Malone in game two of the 1997 NBA Finals at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

Olden reveled, “I found out was that Karl Malone had a $18 million deal on the table, which is bigger than the three, of course, but they needed me off the books…So he duped me to get the percentage of the 18 million so he gets a bigger cut. So I got effed over.” In other words, Dwight prioritized Malone’s payday over Polynice’s career and lied to his own client. With no NBA offer, Polynice joined the minor league Las Vegas Slam to stay active.

Though he later returned to the league, his momentum was gone, and that chance to win a title vanished forever. Polynice ultimately retired in 2006, but that bitter memory and betrayal stayed fresh in his mind to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Scottie Pippen’s One-Liner that shook Karl Malone and shifted the 1997 NBA finals

Mind you, the Chicago Bulls weren’t just dominant in the ’90s, they were some of the best trash talkers the league’s ever seen. Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, and even coach Phil Jackson could dish it out when needed. But Scottie Pippen? He usually let his game do the talking.

That’s exactly why his cold-blooded one-liner to Karl Malone during the 1997 NBA Finals still hits so hard today. It was Sunday, June 1, 1997. Game 1 of the Finals. The Bulls were up against the Utah Jazz, led by newly crowned MVP Karl Malone. With under 10 seconds left, the game was tied. Malone stepped to the free-throw line, two shots away from stealing Game 1. That’s when Pippen, who rarely opened his mouth, casually strolled by and dropped an all-timer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I had my brother in town, he was a postman,” Pippen later recalled with a smirk. “So I walked by Karl and said, ‘The Mailman doesn’t deliver on Sunday.’” And just like that, ice in his veins. Pippen delivered one of the coldest lines in NBA history. It rattled Malone so badly, he missed both free throws. MJ grabbed the rebound, called a timeout with 7.5 seconds left, and you know what happened next.

The Bulls closed out Game 1 with an 84-82 win, thanks to clutch nerves and a little psychological warfare. To this day, Pippen swears it’s the greatest line in basketball history. And honestly? It just might be.