Pau Gasol’s Wife Declares Her Obsession While Lakers Legend Gets Caught in Kobe Bryant Drama

There’s something so disarming about Pau Gasol. Maybe it’s the calm voice, the towering presence, or just the way he’s constantly doing things that make people fall in love with him all over again. His wife, Catherine McDonnell? She’s leading the charge this time. In a recent Instagram story, Catherine reposted a video of Pau working with Special Olympics athletes, beaming as he dribbled a basketball around the court. Her caption?

“My favorite part and another reason why I am so obsessed with my hubby 😍” The post instantly resonated with everyone. Not just with fans, but with anyone who’s ever seen Pau operate outside the NBA spotlight. Because it turns out, the Lakers legend hasn’t slowed down off the court. He’s just redirected his energy toward something even more meaningful.

Because Gasol’s post-playing chapter has been filled with humanitarian efforts, youth development, and basketball diplomacy, from his academy in Spain to his tireless work with the Gasol Foundation. It’s the kind of legacy that goes beyond banners. But while Pau’s doing work that would make any spouse swoon, his name somehow landed back in one of the sport’s most heated debates.

That being: should he have won the 2010 Finals MVP over Kobe Bryant? It started innocently enough. Dwyane Wade, reflecting on his bond with Kobe Bryant and the 2008 Redeem Team, casually dropped a bombshell: “Actually, everybody thought Pau Gasol should have been MVP. That’s how well Pau was playing, and Kobe was playing awful.” Suddenly, social media was on fire. And not everyone agreed. Kendrick Perkins, who faced the Lakers in that very Finals, quickly shut it down, saying, “You lost your damn mind… Ain’t no way in hell Pau Gasol was getting no Finals MVP over Kobe.”

But before we get to the statistical works to back up these claims, let’s not forget the heart of it all. Pau and Kobe were always more than just teammates. They were brothers from another mother, so to speak. That bond didn’t end when the confetti fell in 2010, and it didn’t end in tragedy either. Pau has stayed a constant in the Bryant family’s life, showing up for Vanessa and the girls like only “Uncle Pau” would. Birthdays, milestones, quiet family moments… he’s there. So while fans argue over trophies, Gasol’s already living out a legacy that matters far more. And to be fair, both legends had their case in the MVP dilemma, rightly so.

Pau Gasol’s obsession-worthy energy meets an MVP flashback

Kobe averaged 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in the seven-game series. Gasol? A beast in his own right with 18.6 points, 11.6 boards, 3.7 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting a cleaner 47.8% from the field. But the fuel behind the Wade-Perkins debate was Kobe’s now-infamous 6-of-24 shooting in Game 7.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 2, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) and center Pau Gasol (16) embrace during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 124-105. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

But as Perkins passionately argued, Kobe made up for it with 15 rebounds, second only to Pau’s 18, and the intangibles that defined his greatness. That’s what makes this entire moment so delightfully chaotic.

One minute, Gasol is quietly changing lives at the Special Olympics. The next? He’s trending because NBA legends are duking it out over whether he should’ve stolen hardware from the Black Mamba. Of course, Pau himself hasn’t weighed in. That’s not really his style. And maybe that’s why Catherine’s post hits so differently. It’s serving as a reminder of how special Gasol’s impact truly is. Whether it’s on a hardwood court or a gym full of young athletes with big dreams.

And while Twitter debates MVPs and shot charts, Pau’s out here being the MVP of hearts. And if you ask Catherine? She’s already handed him her version of the Finals trophy… no controversy, no voting panel needed. Because when your husband’s dedicated to his kids, showing up for the Special Olympics, and still getting name-dropped in debates about one of the NBA’s most iconic dynasties? Yeah, you’re allowed to be obsessed.