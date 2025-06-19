Celtics Legend Reveals Tyrese Haliburton Injury Solution as Game 6 Pressure Mounts on Pacers

“Do or die.” That’s the dead-on metaphor for where the Indiana Pacers stand heading into Game 6 Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Their season’s hanging by a frayed thread after a gut-punch 120-109 loss to the Thunder. Sloppy turnovers, shaky defense, and mounting injuries derailed Indiana’s night, none bigger than Tyrese Haliburton limping off with right leg tightness. If their floor general can’t answer the bell, it’s curtains for Indy’s playoff hopes. But Paul Pierce, forever a believer in chaos, isn’t ready to bury them yet.

In Game 5, the Pacers coughed up the ball 23 times. And those turnovers Oklahoma City gleefully converted into 32 points. Tyrese Haliburton had a forgettable night, though, finishing with just four points, all from the stripe. Along with seven boards, six dimes, and three turnovers in 34 minutes. Meanwhile, OKC’s backcourt put on an absolute clinic. Jalen Williams made 40, while MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 31 with 10 assists. The duo combined to hit the line 26 times, slicing Indiana’s defense apart with ruthless efficiency. The Thunder look dialed in, no doubt. But with the series shifting back to Indiana, Paul Pierce isn’t waving the white flag just yet.

On the recent episode of Speak, Paul said, “They’re pretty much in the game”. Paul backed it up by saying, “They’re in the game despite Halliburton’s effort because you’re getting the production off the bench that can make up. Because this isn’t a team that needs Halliburton to score 30. But in a way like it is for Shay or Jalen Williams, he just has to have a presence out there.” Now, Pierce has long been a Pacers advocate, some might say overly loyal. But bias aside, there’s a truth to his take. Indiana’s never been a one-man show.

This team hunts like wolves, thriving on collective grit rather than a lone alpha steering the wheel. Still, even in a pack, you need a leader to call the charge. And for Indiana, that’s been Tyrese Haliburton all season. Whether Pierce wants to admit it or not, if the Pacers have any hope of closing the gap on OKC, they’ll need both Haliburton’s presence and production in game 6. But that wasn’t the only thing missing for Indiana in Game 5. The Pacers’ defense flatlined, leaving the Thunder to pick them apart at will. Paul Pierce caught that too, and made it clear he expects head coach Rick Carlisle to shake things up.

More importantly, he’s calling on the bench mob to take the wheel along with Pascal Siakam. As he said, “So if you’re getting contributions like they’ve been regularly getting off the bench and pass out. Pascal Siakam has to step up though.” And with the home ground advantage, Paul added, “If I’m getting these same contributions off the bench and Rick Carlisle can make the necessary adjustments on defense…No season on the line.”

Now, if Tyrese Haliburton gets cleared for Game 6, that’s the break Indiana desperately needs. But if he’s sidelined, Pierce has already drawn up the injury contingency plan. Unleash the second unit, lean on Siakam, and let Carlisle throw the kitchen sink at OKC’s offense. Either way, Indiana’s fate will hinge on whether they can turn up the defensive heat and get those role players firing.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 6 status still clouded by uncertainty

Tyrese Haliburton’s availability for Game 6 remains one big, looming question mark. The Pacers’ star strained his calf in Game 5 and looked rough long before leaving the floor. After going a brutal 0-for-6 from the field, Haliburton summed it up in four gritty words: “It’s the Finals, man.”

“I’ve worked my whole life to be here,” he added. “I want to be out there to compete. Help my teammates any way I can.” That fire earned him an immediate MRI, though updates have been scarce. The Athletic reported that “Haliburton would push to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder,” but no official clearance has surfaced yet.

The danger, of course, is obvious. If Haliburton rushes back and pushes through the pain, there’s a real risk of aggravating the injury. And potentially setting himself back long-term. That would be a gut punch for both the Pacers and their floor leader. The question now is whether he suits up, how many minutes he can realistically log. And if he’s got enough in the tank to be the player Indiana needs to stretch this series to seven.