Paul Pierce Lays Out Escape Plan for Rick Carlisle After Pacers’ Game 5 Collapse Leaves Him Fuming

Paul Pierce, the Boston Celtics legend, has never hidden his soft spot for the ‘underdog’ Indiana Pacers or his contempt for the New York Knicks. But after watching the dynamic OKC duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams dismantle the Pacers in Game 5, Pierce couldn’t hold back. The 120-109 loss, with Indiana falling just shy of a historic Finals comeback, pushed him over the edge. And this time, he doesn’t aim his frustration at the players. He’s directing it squarely at head coach Rick Carlisle.

Paul Pierce didn’t hold back after the Pacers’ Game 5 collapse. “The biggest issue for me yesterday was Rick Carlisle not changing up his defensive scheme. He’s not, like, he’s allowing Shea and J-Dub to play to their strengths.” Pierce vented. He argued that Indiana allowed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams to stay right in their comfort zone. And while Pierce makes a fair point, the truth is, even with adjustments, OKC might’ve been too much Monday night. In such a highest-stakes game of their young careers, Williams erupted for a playoff career-high 40 points, while SGA dropped a cold 31. Together, they carried the Thunder one win away from their first title of the OKC era. But Pierce was unstoppable.

The former Celtics No. 34 continued, “And what I mean by that, picking up full is good, but sometimes you gotta scale back. I was watching the game and I’m like, why isn’t Rick Carlisle going under the picks that’s happening at half court?” It was frustration mixed with a veteran’s eye for detail. And a clear sign Pierce believes this one’s slipping away from Indiana. He wasn’t done, either. Pierce pointed out key mistakes Carlisle made late. “So the other thing that Carlisle didn’t do, he didn’t put T.J. McConnell in for the fourth quarter until late. Like, he had it going…You’re supposed to play him the whole fourth.” Pierce argued. He questioned Carlisle’s rotation choices, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Ben Shepard was his first sub off the bench. When you had Ben Mathurin, who’s been your top bench player?” Piece blasted. You see, Paul Pierce didn’t just list every mistake Rick Carlisle made in Game 5; he laid out a survival blueprint. “It’s Rick Carlisle not changing the defense,” Pierce emphasized. “You’re supposed to take them from their strengths, from going downhill. When they come up that pick, it should be a trap every time. Every single time. Stop going over the picks at half court. Stop that. Go under. It’s basketball one-on-one.” That’s the roadmap Pierce believes Indiana needs to follow.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speak | FS1 (@speakonfs1) Expand Post

But here’s what he might be overlooking: the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. Without their star playmaker, Indiana’s chances of executing those adjustments drop dramatically. If Haliburton somehow suits up for Game 6, maybe Paul Pierce’s strategy comes to life. But if he’s out again, no amount of defensive tweaks may be enough to stop OKC’s relentless combo of SGA and Jalen Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rick Carlisle shares encouraging update on Tyrese Haliburton’s comeback status

Haliburton has battled a nagging lower right leg injury throughout the series, and it took a noticeable turn for the worse during Monday’s Game 5 loss. The All-Star exited late in the first quarter, returned with his leg heavily wrapped, and clearly wasn’t himself. Though he gutted out 34 minutes, he missed all six of his shots, and barely looked to score after halftime. And finished with just four points. He logged that many minutes without making a single field goal for the first time in his career.

Rick Carlisle offered a cautiously optimistic update on Tyrese Haliburton’s status ahead of the Pacers’ win-or-go-home Game 6. In a radio interview Wednesday morning, Carlisle acknowledged that Indiana is bracing for the possibility of playing without their star guard. Now, just as Pierce mentioned, with their backs against the wall, Indiana’s fate hangs in the balance. The Pacers’ medical staff will carefully evaluate Haliburton over the next 36 hours. And Carlisle expects to list him as questionable for Thursday night. “He’s going to be carefully evaluated,” Carlisle said. “It’ll probably be a game-time decision for game 6.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

For a franchise chasing its first-ever NBA title, the weight of this moment couldn’t be heavier. Even Haliburton understands the stakes. “I mean, it’s the NBA Finals. It’s the finals, man, I’ve worked my whole life to be here…If I can walk, then I want to play,” he told reporters postgame. Pacers need him, badly. Without their floor general and heartbeat, the Indiana Pacers‘ offensive rhythm and defensive poise crumble against the OKC Thunder’s relentless pace. If Haliburton suits up, Paul Pierce’s proposed defensive tweaks might have a fighting chance. But if he sits out, no X’s and O’s can fully patch that void.