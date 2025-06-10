Paul Pierce Reignites Marriage Debate in Therapy Days After Claiming It’s For “Poor People”

Celebrity relationships are tough, no doubt about it. Add fame, cameras, and constant attention, and it only gets harder. That’s why so many don’t last. Just look at the names—Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson, Tony Parker, and Scottie Pippen. Paul Pierce, once married to Julie Landrum from 2010 to 2021, shares a similar story. Fame didn’t shield his relationship. Like many athletes, juggling personal life and the spotlight often leads to heartbreak.

Pierce and Landrum were together for over a decade and had two daughters. But since their 2021 divorce, Pierce has stayed single. His views on marriage, however, have raised eyebrows. And it’s not like he has lacked controversial takes on the subject. On the question of NBA players going for white women more, he answered, “I honestly think that maybe they appreciate more and they apologize more.” That’s not all. He recently stirred controversy by claiming ‘marriage is for poor people,’ sparking online backlash. While some thought it was just a hot take, it seems Pierce stands firmly by his belief. That trust in the institution of marriage? For him, it might be gone for good.

A recent Instagram clip revealed deeper doubts. Pierce asked, “What benefits do a guy like Paul Pierce get from marriage?” He wondered what more he could gain after already finding success, fame, and wealth. Then came a harder question: “How can I tell somebody trust, I think I could trust them?” Sarah Fontenot simply asked back, “What’s the answer to that?” He paused and said, “I don’t know.” Her response? “Then I can’t answer you.” The conversation showed deep insights that can explain his previous hot take on marriage.

As the session continued, Pierce seemed lost in his own questions. “I’m looking for love. How do I know what true love looks like?” But Dr. Fontenot didn’t sugarcoat it. “Love ain’t enough,” she said. Pierce described wanting support, someone spiritual, someone who loved God. Yet, she said he missed the point again. He hadn’t named the essentials:

“Security, respect, emotional intelligence, emotional regulation, openness, and honesty.” So, if he’s not looking for those six, then what’s he really looking for? But Paul doesn’t see the point of seeking this from the other person at this point in his life, which is why he asked the question: Why should a guy like him get married?

Paul Pierce says marriage only makes sense for the old or the broke

Paul Pierce doesn’t believe marriage is for everyone, especially not for him. Before his recent therapy clip went viral, the former Celtics star made waves with an even more unfiltered opinion. Speaking on The Truth After Dark, he argued that marriage only serves two kinds of people: “Marriage is for old people and poor people.”

He explained his thinking with striking honesty, pointing to how relationships today, in his view, revolve around one thing. “I feel like every relationship shouldn’t be based off s-x. But every relationship is based off of that. 100%. You can’t tell me nothing different. This is what I feel. And that’s why I’ll never be in another relationship.” For Pierce, once the passion fades, so does the purpose. In his eyes, emotional connection isn’t enough to outweigh what he sees as financial and legal risks for men.

Going deeper, Pierce added, “When you broke, our parents, like my moms and all them, they married on a merit of like, okay, we’re gonna put our incomes together.” He reflected on how older generations got married to survive and raise families, not for love or compatibility. And when it comes to aging? “When you get old, somebody’s gotta be at your side to take care of you.” He pointed to his mother marrying at 70 as the model that made sense.

“Peace is peace, and peace is me by myself.” According to Pierce, real peace isn’t sharing a home, it’s having the remote to yourself and the freedom to do whatever you want in your bed. “I wake up at 5:30, I roll over in the bed, I’m leaned this way, I fart or whatever, I do whatever in my bed. That’s peace. I’m cool. I can live, snore or whatever.”

Love him or hate him, Paul Pierce isn’t pretending. He’s not just dodging commitment; rather, he is going deep. He’s challenging what it even means.

