Paul Pierce’s Latest Knicks Troll Backfires as Fans Clap Back With a Brutal Reality Check

In sports commentary, few names stir up equal parts credibility and controversy like Paul Pierce. This former Hall of Famer and 10× NBA All-Star has shifted effortlessly from hardwood dominance to media provocateur. Lately, his unfiltered takes have turned into precision-targeted jabs aimed directly at one fan base. And that is the New York Knicks. And in basketball culture, it’s never just about giving. Sometimes, you’ve got to take a little heat in return. Knicks fans made sure Pierce got the message, serving up their own brand of backlash without any hesitation.

“You fans are delusional. You’re appreciative, I get it, but you get an F-plus from me. F-freaking-plus, fans. F-freaking-plus for throwing trash and not being considerate to other fans that come to your arena.” That was Paul Pierce during a blistering segment on Speak, making it clear his disdain for the Knicks still burns bright. Even years after hanging up his Celtics jersey, Pierce can’t resist taking jabs at New York’s fan base. But the story didn’t end there.

After the Knicks fell to the title-contending Pacers in the conference finals, the front office fired Tom Thibodeau after five seasons. Since then, the team has scrambled to fill the coaching vacancy. Paul recently piled on, jokingly claiming on Speak that he “turned down” the Knicks’ coaching job. When Speak’s official account posted the clip, fans stormed the comments section, wasting no time in roasting Pierce right back.

via Imago

Fans found out through the recent Instagram post that Paul Pierce had supposedly turned down a coaching offer from the Knicks. The post came with a mocking caption that read, “Sorry Knicks’ fans, @paulpierce won’t be joining the staff either. 😂” That lighthearted jab turned out to be the final straw for New York loyalists. Flooding the comment section, fans fired back with a wave of trolling responses, refusing to let Pierce have the last word.

Knicks faithful roast Paul Pierce for passing on a coaching gig he claims he was offered

Given Pierce’s long history of trashing the franchise, the idea of him on the Knicks’ bench felt less like a bold move and more like a bad joke. One fan wrote, “Blessing in disguise cuz why him 😂” Considering Paul’s long-standing grudge against New York, it’s understandable why fans wouldn’t want him anywhere near their bench. His history of Knicks slander makes the idea of him leading the team laughable to diehards.

Another fan chimed in with, “Good we don’t want em 😂😂😂”. This reaction speaks loudly to the fanbase’s protective nature. Even in jest, the idea of a Celtics legend coaching their squad feels like blasphemy in Madison Square Garden lore. The list of trolls was long, and then one added, “So he didn’t make the cut 🔪 how unfortunate 😂😂😂😂😂😂” See, it’s a sentiment rooted in loyalty. Paul’s open disdain for the Knicks over the years made him an unwelcome figure long before this viral moment. Then came the skepticism.

“Definitely not offered,” another fan fired off. That comment highlights a shared suspicion that Paul Pierce’s claim was nothing more than a publicity stunt. Given the Knicks’ high-stakes offseason, it’s unlikely the front office seriously approached a media personality with zero coaching experience. And to cap it off, one of the comments delivered a brutal truth bomb:

“The Boston Celtics wouldn’t hire him as their coach 😂😂”. This comment underscores just how outlandish Paul’s claim sounded to both Knicks fans and broader NBA circles. Even his own franchise, where his No. 34 hangs from the rafters, hasn’t shown any inclination to put him on the sidelines. But with all this fan backlash flooding his way, is this the end of the Pierce vs. Knicks saga? Or did this Instagram post just spark the next round of drama? If you already know the answer, let us hear it in the comments.