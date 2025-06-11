Paul Pierce Sounds Major Alarm for OKC While Backing Pacers Despite Finals Momentum Shift

The NBA Finals stage is set, and the lights couldn’t be brighter. On June 11, Game 3 tips in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the vibes are tense. OKC steamrolled Indiana in Game 2, winning 123-107. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cooked them for 34 points without breaking a sweat. Jalen Williams dropped 19, while Chet Holmgren quietly added 15. Indiana’s defense pretty much fell apart at every turn. After watching that mess, most fans think Game 3 might follow the same tired script. But hold that thought. Because Paul Pierce isn’t convinced.

On a recent episode of the American sports talk show Speak, Paul Pierce dropped a take nobody saw coming. He pointed out a sneaky factor that could flip this series and threaten OKC’s control of the Finals. If Indiana leans into this, they might finally inch closer to that elusive title they’ve been chasing forever. So, what exactly did Pierce notice that the rest of us missed? Let’s break it down.

First off, Paul gave the Pacers their flowers. He admitted they did their job, even if they couldn’t fully finish it. They went into Oklahoma, set the tone, and stole Game 1 on the road. That’s no small thing in the Finals. In Pierce’s words, the Pacers’ mindset should be, “We did our job. We went to OKC, and we stole one.” And honestly, they did, and a big credit to Tyrese Haliburton for landing that last-minute clutch 3-pointer. Up to that point, it felt like Pierce was just hyping up the locker room. Then he dropped the real gem. He pointed out the X-factor that could give OKC nightmares and hand Indiana a serious edge in this series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 47-year-old put it plain and simple. “Now the pressure’s on the Thunder because Indiana’s got home-court advantage,” he said. Pierce didn’t care how tough OKC’s road schedule looked out West, Indiana’s crowd is a whole different beast. “I know Denver’s a tough place to play, but it ain’t gonna be like the Indiana crowd,” he added. And honestly, he’s got a point. Pacers fans show up loud, proud, and a little ruthless when it matters most.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speak | FS1 (@speakonfs1) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They’ll boo Shai and his squad every time they touch the ball or drive to the rim. The energy in Gainbridge Fieldhouse might just be the X-factor nobody’s fully talking about yet. And if the Pacers feed off that, OKC could be in for a long, long night.

The hidden pressure and perks behind the home court advantage in the final

The upcoming games in Indiana aren’t just another stretch of the Finals; they’re a golden chance for the Pacers to flip this series. With their home crowd behind them, Indiana can finally capitalize on a home-court advantage that could swing momentum hard in their favor. The Thunder, meanwhile, better be ready for a whole new kind of noise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gainbridge Fieldhouse isn’t just loud; it’s relentless, and OKC’s about to find out what hostile really feels like. Just as Paul Pierce predicted. As this series unfolds, the Pacers’ ability to feed off that home energy will be everything. Their resilience in snatching a road win in Oklahoma City wasn’t just impressive. It set the tone for what could be a turning point in their playoff story. But while everyone’s quick to throw pressure on OKC, let’s not forget the weight Indiana’s carrying, too. Losing Game 2 stung, and now they’ll want to punch back hard in front of their own fans. As Paul Pierce pointed out, the Pacers did their job stealing one in OKC, and now it’s about protecting their turf.

If they manage to win Game 3 on home soil, the psychological edge will shift fast. That’s when the mind games kick in, and suddenly it’s the Thunder chasing, not leading. This matchup has the highest stakes yet; it could easily set the tone for the rest of the series. But here’s the truth: no matter how much we analyze or predict, none of it’s real until those teams hit the court. Game 3 is about to tell us exactly what this series is made of, and chances are, it won’t disappoint.