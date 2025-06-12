Backing Tyrese Haliburton, Celtics Legend Exposes Media Disrespect Against Pacers with Cold Stats

25 years. That’s how long it took the Indiana Pacers to claw their way back to the NBA Finals stage. Now, they’re just two wins away from writing a fresh, golden chapter in franchise history. Over the past two seasons, this squad has built its identity around teamwork and Tyrese Haliburton. And this year they’ve dialed it up big time. They’ve pulled off monster series wins against heavyweights like the Bucks, Cavaliers, and Knicks, turning heads all over the league. Right now, they’re up 2-1 against the top-seeded OKC, and you’d think the narrative would finally shift. But nope, they’re still wearing that “underdog” label. But now former NBA champ Paul Pierce has had enough.

In NBA history, the Pacers have made it to the Eastern Conference Finals ten times. They clinched the East twice, first in 2000, led by Reggie Miller, Jalen Rose, and company. Now, it’s 2025, and Tyrese Haliburton’s crew has them back on the big stage. As a small-market franchise with little playoff glory, nobody really pegged them as Finals contenders. But here they are, defying all the odds. Currently, they’re leading the Finals 2-1, only two wins away from flipping the script once and for all. Still, the league and the media’s stuck on that tired, disrespectful “underdog” tag. One guy, though, never bought that noise. Paul Pierce has backed the Pacers since day one, and he’s right here again.

On a fresh episode of Speak, Paul Pierce didn’t hold back about the Pacers’ treatment. “The more and more I thought about it, on the elevator ride up, they’re (Indiana Pacers) completely getting disrespected,” he said. And Paul wasn’t done yet; he came armed with receipts. Trying to flip the tired narrative, Pierce pointed out, “You gotta understand, they went into Cleveland, beat them twice on their home floor. They beat a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks team. And then, they go into game 1 in OKC and pop them.” That’s a serious hit list if you ask anybody across the league. And yet, somehow, the media keeps brushing them off. The Pacers led by Tyrese, even outlasted their arch rivals, the Knicks to land here. But the disrespect is still lingering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Speak | FS1 (@speakonfs1)

Paul finally snapped, saying, “This is getting ridiculous. I’m tired of seeing them being underdogs on their home court.” Paul wasn’t done swinging. He dropped more numbers to shut down the noise around Indy. “They 1-0, 1-1. Do you know what happens next? 2-1. Then maybe 2-2. Do you know what? 3-2,” Pierce said, making it clear these Pacers haven’t trailed in a series all postseason. “So stop with the disrespect. Stop putting them as underdogs,” he fired back. And he’s got a valid point. After their 116-107 win over OKC, the Pacers now hold a 2-1 Finals lead.

Maybe it’s finally time to quit slapping that “underdog” label on them and start treating them like legit contenders. If Paul Pierce, being an outsider, can see the disrespect clear as day, imagine what it feels like inside that locker room. Recently, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton cracked the door open on how it really feels.

Tyrese Haliburton finally breaks his silence on the relentless criticism and media snubs

While Indiana leads the Finals 2-1 after a gritty 116-107 win over OKC, their journey’s been anything but easy. Preseason odds had them at a wild 66-1 to win it all, making this run one of the NBA’s most improbable stories ever. Before that crucial Game 3, Tyrese Haliburton sat down with Malika Andrews and spoke his mind about the weight of being overlooked.

Tyrese said, “I think when you’re successful, people will always find a reason to discredit you…That’s really how it goes. The way that our sport is talked about sometimes, even by people put in major positions to talk about it, is not always beneficial to anybody.” And honestly, he’s not wrong. Even some of the league’s loudest voices don’t always give credit where it’s due.

Heading into the playoffs, everyone bet big on the Celtics, Cavaliers, and Knicks. The Pacers? They were an afterthought at best. No superstar-packed roster. No blockbuster headlines. Just a gritty squad quietly stacking wins. And now, they’re here. As Haliburton put it, “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what people have to say about our road to get here, where we are right now, how we’re playing — we’re three games away from being NBA champions, and that’s the biggest thing… Time flies and we’re just trying to enjoy where we are, enjoy where our feet are, and we’ll take the results.”

That’s the kind of energy you love to see. The Pacers are soaking in every second of this ride, and if they keep this up, they might just pull off the unthinkable. What’s your take on it?