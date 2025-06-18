Ray Allen’s 17YO Memorabilia Resurfaces, Igniting Flashbacks to Celtics’ Defining NBA Moment

The 2008 NBA Finals broke Kobe Bryant’s heart, but it sent Boston into absolute euphoria. For Celtics fans, it wasn’t just a championship, it was the end of a 22-year-long drought. The last time they were about to sniff back-to-back titles was in 1987, when Larry Bird’s squad fell short against Magic Johnson and the Lakers. That loss marked the start of a brutal, decades-long wait. And when Boston finally shattered the curse in 2008, one man stood front and center in that story. That was Ray Allen.

The Celtics hadn’t seen the NBA Finals since falling to the Lakers in six games back in 1987. After that, Boston’s original “Big Three” unraveled. Larry Bird and Kevin McHale retired, while Robert Parish moved on. What followed was a brutal stretch of mediocrity and false starts. Then came the 2007 off-season, and with it, Danny Ainge’s bold gamble. The Celtics’ front office snagged Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, pairing them with franchise cornerstone Paul Pierce. Suddenly, Boston had its most electric lineup since the Antoine Walker-Paul Pierce days in the early 2000s. The result? A jaw-dropping 42-game turnaround and a league-best 66-win season. That made it clear, the Celtics were officially back in business.

Through the 2008 NBA Finals, Ray Allen quietly became one of Boston’s unsung heroes. Allen averaged a hefty 41 minutes and 20.3 points per game while drilling 22 three-pointers across the series. Nearly every name on the roster made noise that final match night, but Allen stole the spotlight, burying seven threes and matching Kevin Garnett with a team-high 26 points. That night etched his name into Celtics lore, with his sweat-soaked jersey practically begging for a spot in the rafters. Now, 17 years later to the exact date, June 17, that piece of Finals history resurfaces, a relic from one of Boston’s proudest nights.

In a recent Instagram post, @hoophall took fans on a nostalgia trip, sharing glimpses from that unforgettable 2008 Finals showdown. The clip spotlighted Ray Allen’s clutch three-pointers and his iconic No. 20 jersey hanging proudly in the rafters. It stirred memories for Celtics fans everywhere. The caption said it all: “#OTD the @celtics won their first title in 22 years. See a piece of history inside “The Vault” from that game with Ray Allen’s game-worn jersey. ☘️🏀 #NBAFinals”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball HOF (@hoophall) Expand Post

Ray Allen opens up about the emotions of reuniting with the 2008 Celtics

When the modern-day Celtics finally captured their long-awaited championship last season, the night came with a powerful nod to the past. Several Boston legends, including the iconic 2008 “Big Three,” returned to TD Garden for the celebration. And when Ray Allen’s name echoed through the arena alongside Paul Pierce, the troll genius, and Kevin Garnett, the place erupted.

For Allen, the reunion meant more than applause. It was a moment to finally patch old wounds that had lingered since 2012. Back then, Allen stunned Boston by leaving for Miami, signing with the Heat just weeks after they’d bounced the Celtics from the playoffs. The move sparked years of tension, especially after Allen helped Miami win the 2013 title.

Now, with time doing its quiet work, Allen’s perspective has shifted. “I think, for the most part, time has passed, and it’s that idea of thought that as you age, you make amends with your past follies and you forgive old enemies,” Allen told Bulpett. “And I’m at the age now where I don’t want to have any issues with anybody, because I just want to live life and be happy.”

These days, the grudges have softened, and that 2008 core found peace under the bright lights of a new title run. For the 2024 Celtics, it felt like a passing of the torch. “You know, me, Kevin, and Paul, this is 2008,” Ray Allen said. “So for us to be here today and celebrate and make the kind of transition to where we are now…” The night wasn’t just about banners. It was about brotherhood, forgiveness, and carrying the franchise’s story forward.