Michael Jordan’s Family Name Dragged Into Drama as Larsa Pippen’s Chaotic RHOM Fight Takes a Nasty Turn

Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 just dropped its first episode. And yep, it’s as messy as you’d hope. From surprise weddings to ugly divorces, the drama’s coming in hot. Longtime besties are falling out over feuds big enough to break the internet. It’s got everything. But somehow, in the middle of all that chaos, Michael Jordan’s family name got dragged into the mix. Yep, that Michael Jordan. Curious how His Airness landed in Miami’s reality TV drama? Hang tight, because this one’s worth it.

In the Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 premiere, Larsa Pippen wasted zero time firing shots. During the episode preview, she threw some serious shade at Lisa Hochstein, hinting Lisa broke major girl code. Now that the full episode’s out, fans finally got the tea. Turns out, Larsa called out Lisa and her man, Jody Glidden, for meeting up with Marcus Jordan after her split with him. And things got even heated when we saw Larsa sitting down with Jody, and guess what? The conversation was all about Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus.

Marcus and Larsa, well, they’re not exactly sending each other Christmas cards right now. Larsa’s made it pretty clear that Marcus has been running his mouth about her all over the place (allegedly). And since Larsa and Lisa are tight like that, naturally, Jody should’ve known better than to link up with Marcus. But when Jody hit her with, “I didn’t see. I haven’t been watching anything,” you could almost hear the record scratch.

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Larsa was done playing nice. She clapped back with, “I think Jody likes my ex-last name more than he likes the person.” Whew. Shots fired. And honestly? It stings because it’s not about Marcus the man. It’s about the Jordan name, the weight it carries, and the status that follows it around like a spotlight. She also said, “I think he kisses a– a lot” about Jody. However, now that Larsa had fired on both Jody and indirectly at Michael Jordan’s legacy, we have to see how this turns out.

Larsa Pippen opens up about leaving her emotionally exhausting relationship with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen is finally peeling back the curtain on what went down with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. And it sounds like a rollercoaster. The Real Housewives of Miami star reflected on their two-year, on-and-off romance, calling it “draining” and admitting she’s just thankful she “made it out.” That’s a pretty heavy confession for a relationship that had the internet buzzing from day one.

After officially pulling the plug in July 2024, Larsa hit pause on the whole dating scene. She needed time to reset, focus on herself, and block out the noise. “I honestly didn’t date for like a year,” she revealed. Despite having no shortage of guys probably lining up for a shot, Larsa made it clear she wasn’t about to jump into something new just for the headlines.

Now, though, there’s a fresh chapter. As Larsa’s linked up with former basketball star Jeff Coby, and from the sound of it, she’s in a way better headspace. She even teased what fans can expect in RHOM Season 7, and if history tells us anything, it won’t be boring.