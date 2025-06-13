Reggie Miller Addresses 20YO Tony Allen Clash as Ex-NBA Champ Recalls His Rookie Playoffs

Trash talk’s basically baked into NBA culture. It’s not just about scoring buckets. It’s about getting inside your opponent’s head, throwing them off their game, and snatching that mental edge. But here’s the thing: if you’re gonna run your mouth, you better back it up. If not, you might just wake up a sleeping giant who was perfectly fine staying quiet. Tony Allen found that out the hard way in his rookie season. He decided to test Reggie Miller, the legend, even if he was literally on his last leg. And, man, it surely did not go as planned.

Back in 2005, during the first round of the East playoffs, the Celtics went head-to-head with the Pacers. And even though Reggie Miller was on his farewell tour, the man had something left in the tank. After a rough Game 1, where he shot a rough one-for-seven, most rookies would’ve thought he was cooked. Not Reggie. In Games 2 and 3, Miller lit it up for 28 and 33 points. With this, he sent a loud, ‘Don’t forget who I am’ message straight to Tony Allen. That right there was the lesson TA learned the hard way. You don’t poke a sleeping legend, especially one like Reggie. Recently, Tony opened up about that rookie mistake. And the 59-year-old responded.

Reggie Miller just proved why he’s one of the coolest to ever do it. In a recent Instagram story, the Pacers legend reposted Tony Allen’s confession video, which, let’s be real, was already hilarious. The 43-year-old said, “I remember playing Reggie Miller my rookie year. You know, I got the chance to start in the, um, Playoffs, things of that nature… I was so excited to be alongside Reggie Miller… so my first basket that I get as a rookie in the Playoff, I tip-dunk Reggie Miller. Tip-dunk and caught him, put the ball in his stomach, and that man told me, ‘Hey, young fella, I appreciate that. You woke me up.’ We won that game, but next game, he had 35.”

But what really stopped fans mid-scroll was Reggie’s caption. He wrote, “Let’s be honest @thegrindfather9, I caught you when you were young, had the experience on my shoulders. Your body of work after this was phenomenal 👍🏿💪🏾🤘🏿🤘🏿✊🏾🤌🏿🤙🏿”

That right there, the caption is pure class. Reggie knew he had the upper hand back then, but he didn’t hesitate to give Tony his flowers for everything he built afterward. The series that began on April 23, 2005, went for all 7 games, and eventually, the Pacers won the series 4-3 and advanced to the next round.

Moving on, it’s that rare, genuine respect one legend shows another after the heat of competition fades. But here’s where it gets good. Allen got humbled by Reggie, sure. Yet what a lot of people forget is, there was a time Miller got served the exact same dish.

Reggie Miller got humbled by Michael Jordan

Reggie Miller might be one of the greatest trash talkers the NBA’s ever seen, but even he learned early that there are levels to this. When Miller entered the league as a skinny rookie out of UCLA in ’87, he knew his mouth had to be his weapon. “I wasn’t the biggest or strongest guy, I needed to have a little bit of an edge — my mouth was my edge,” he once said.

But before he carved his name as a sharpshooting legend, his trash talk got him in deep waters. During a preseason game against the Bulls, with Indiana surprisingly leading, a teammate hyped him up to go after Michael Jordan. Big mistake. Miller went in, barking, “Who do you think you are? The great Michael Jordan? There’s a new kid in town.”

Bad idea. The second half tipped off, and MJ, in full pro mode, absolutely torched him. Jordan dropped 40 in the second half alone, finishing with 44 while Reggie limped to 12. As the game wrapped, Jordan made sure the rookie felt it, telling him, “Be sure and be careful you never talk to Bla-k J—s like that.”

Reggie, humbled and wide-eyed, pretended to bow right there on the court. So yeah, while Tony Allen took his lumps from Reggie, don’t forget, the king of trash talk himself once got baptized by the best to ever do it.