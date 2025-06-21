Reggie Miller’s Emotional Reunion With Ex-Teammate Hits Hard as Pacers Force Game 7

Over the long history of the NBA, only a rare few have given their entire soul to one franchise. Kobe Bryant did it. So did Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, and Dirk Nowitzki. Reggie Miller belongs to that sacred club as well. From 1987 to 2005, Miller stayed loyal to the Indiana Pacers through thick and thin. He never chased titles by joining super teams. Instead, he tried to bring one home to Indiana. Though he led them to the 2000 NBA Finals, that golden dream always remained just out of reach.

During the early 2000s, the Pacers seemed to have a real shot. That squad, featuring Reggie, Ron Artest, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson, and Jamaal Tinsley, was one of the best in the league. But the infamous Malice at the Palace in 2004 changed everything. It shattered momentum and led to key suspensions. And the dream has remained out of reach for the Pacers ever since. Reggie once admitted, “I would’ve done is gone to Coach Rick Carlisle — because we were up by like 18 points with, like, I can’t even remember the time, it was like two or three minutes left in the game.” That moment still weighs on him, a what-if that could’ve rewritten Pacers history.

Fast forward to today, and the Pacers are closer than they’ve ever been. And Reggie’s back in the building, this time courtside in a jersey instead of a suit. He’s living every play with the team, making sure they know his support for them. After losing Games 4 and 5, Indiana trailed 3-2. One more loss and the dream was over. So the pressure was intense when they headed into game 6. But as the Pacers finally pulled through, both Reggie and Metta were ecstatic! In a video shared by Miller on his Instagram story, the two can be seen all smile hugging one another like brothers. Reggie’s proud post said it all: “BEST wing defender this game has ever seen 👍🏽💪🏾🤘🏾 @mettaworldpeace.”

What made Game 6 such a turning point in the series? The Pacers came out aggressive, locking in defensively and forcing 21 turnovers. That defensive pressure turned into 22 fast-break points. Tyrese Haliburton, playing through a strained calf, contributed 14 points in just 23 minutes before exiting early. Pascal Siakam delivered 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Obi Toppin brought energy with 20 points off the bench. Oklahoma shot just 41.9% from the field and went 1-for-11 from deep in the first half. By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the Thunder trailed by 30, and their starters were benched. Game 7 now looms, with everything on the line.

For Reggie Miller, it’s a dream fulfilled, for Metta Sandiford-Artest, it’s a Long-awaited healing

For Reggie Miller, watching the Pacers fight for their first-ever NBA championship feels like a long-awaited dream finally coming to life. But for Metta Sandiford-Artest, it’s something deeper, a chance for healing, for rewriting what was lost in 2004. When asked about what this run means to him, Metta didn’t hesitate. “When I look at Indiana and what we could have done, and I’m looking at it now — if they win this title, it takes a whole burden off my back.”

It’s not just about pride or nostalgia for the former Defensive Player of the Year. It’s about closure. The 2004 team was built to win. That season began with real title hopes, until everything unraveled in Detroit. The brawl ended any dreams that the core had. Metta admitted, “I probably should have won if I had kept my head on straight.” The suspensions, the public backlash, it’s an affair that has left the Indiana fans with a bitter taste in their mouth.

Fans remember the chaos, but they also remember the promise. That roster had championship depth. And Metta? He was playing some of the best basketball of his life. “If my head was on straight, I probably would have had as many rings as you had,” he told Draymond Green. That honesty reflects a player who’s carried regret for two decades.

Now, he’s back in Indiana, not as a villain, but as family. In his words, “It’s been 20 years, but the fans were so pissed at me for so long. We got over it, but they deserve it.” Sitting courtside, he’s not just rooting for a win. He’s rooting for redemption. And maybe, just maybe, this time the ending will feel right.