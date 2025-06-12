Rickea Jackson’s Career-High Night Prompts Ex NBA Star to Pass the Torch After Aces Upset

From the moment Rickea Jackson stepped onto a WNBA court, it felt like something was brewing. Drafted fourth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2024, she didn’t need time to warm up; she just went straight to work. She wasn’t just putting up numbers 13.4 points, 3.6 boards, and a few dimes each night; she was setting a tone. With every pull-up jumper and fearless drive to the rim, she looked like someone ready to take over. It didn’t take long for the league to notice, and she made the All-Rookie Team to prove it.

Just days ago, the Sparks upset the defending champs, Las Vegas Aces, in a game full of firepower. Jackie Young put up a career-high 34 points, and Chelsea Gray drained six threes for 28. Even though A’ja Wilson left with a nose injury late in the third, the Aces still kept pushing. But Los Angeles stayed hot, shooting nearly 57% from the field. By the fourth quarter, the Sparks pulled away and held on to a 97-89 win.

Still, the performance that lit up the night came from Rickea Jackson. She poured in a career-high 30 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and shot 11-for-17 from the field. When the WNBA posted her stat line, they said, “Rickea Jackson had her way vs. the Las Vegas Aces.” Stephen Jackson reposted it and simply wrote, “Female Stak 5.” That wasn’t just praise; rather, it felt like a passing of the torch. Jackson dominated both ends, showing poise in transition and confidence from beyond the arc.

But what does that comparison really mean? Stephen Jackson wasn’t flashy, but he was clutch. He played with grit, never backing down in tight moments. That same fearlessness is what Rickea’s starting to show. She might not mirror his game move for move, but if we talk about the mentality? It’s there. Last year, she stated, “I’m not 100 percent where I want to be, but I feel like I’m a growing star. I don’t feel like I’m 100 percent there yet.” And that’s what makes Jackson’s comment so important for Rickea! It shows how she’s getting closer to her goals one step at a time!

Rickea Jackson shuts down rumors and reclaims her space with humor and grace

Just days before lighting up the court with a career-high 30 points, Rickea Jackson was dealing with a very different kind of attention, off the court and online. After missing two games for what the team labeled “personal reasons,” fans began speculating. The loudest whispers? That Jackson was pregnant. And in classic Rickea fashion, she didn’t let it slide.

“You’ve just got to be realistic with yourself. Like, at the end of the day, media isn’t about facts anymore,” she told Sports Illustrated. Rather than let the rumors grow, she met them with sarcasm, posting a photo of herself cradling a basketball with the caption, “#ItsAGirl.” It was a clever troll, but the message was clear: she wasn’t here for the nonsense. “Whatever sounds the juiciest, that’s what people want to go with,” she added. “Like, I’m pregnant, apparently.”

But it didn’t stop there. One user tried to drag a friend into the mix, claiming they’d hinted at the rumor. Jackson shut it down immediately: “1. My friends don’t use twitter. Yall gotta stop linking people because of a follow.” She ended with, “I’m a ‘rich auntie’ typa gallll.” That same bold energy showed up again, not in tweets this time, but on the hardwood.

So when she came back and dropped 30 against the reigning champs, the timing was poetic. Stephen Jackson’s “Female Stak 5” label? It suddenly made perfect sense. Rickea’s not just brushing off noise; she’s responding with dominance. Whether it’s Twitter or tip-off, she’s setting the record straight and letting her game finish the conversation.