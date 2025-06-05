LeBron James’s Forgotten Embarrassment Resurfaces 13 Years Later as Ex-Grizzlie Drops Big 3 Bombshell

November 19, 2012, a date that still lingers inside the hearts of LeBron James fans. No matter how hard they try to forget. It wasn’t just another night of defeat. It was a public humbling delivered by a player who wasn’t a household name then. Back then, LeBron ruled Miami’s “Big Three” alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. It was a trio whose sole purpose was to crush teams without mercy. But Rudy Gay, a gritty underdog forward, needed just one move to humiliate all three superstars in one savage sequence. That single highlight has etched itself into NBA lore as one of the era’s wildest moments. And now it’s on the surface again.

Back then, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade ruled the hardwood like kings. Whoever dared cross their path usually ended up crushed. During the 2012-13 season, the Heat went on a jaw-dropping 27-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA history at that time. That wasn’t some random hot stretch either. They’d just won the 2012 NBA Finals and were running the league with ease. Nobody wanted smoke with them. And most teams didn’t even pretend they had a legitimate shot at beating that powerhouse lineup. But on one chilly November night in Memphis, something unexpected happened that eventually humbled those giants and sent shockwaves through the league. Rudy Gay, a man not usually known for shaking up superstars, delivered such a disrespectful move that fans still talk about today.

Rudy Gay scorched the Miami Heat with a slick behind-the-back dribble, leaving Dwyane Wade scrambling. He then stormed down the lane and unleashed a monstrous dunk over Chris Bosh, sending shockwaves through the entire building. LeBron stood completely frozen, watching helplessly as the Grizzlies forward delivered one of the coldest posters of that season. The TV commentator lost his mind, shouting, “Oh my goodness, Rudy Gay took LeBron James to school!” Memphis didn’t just win that night, they wrecked Miami’s ego. As they handed the defending champs an 86-104 beatdown. And now, years later, Rudy Gay finally opened up about the unforgettable night he snatched their souls.

Rudy Gay finally broke down that legendary play while watching the clip, explaining exactly how he caught LeBron slipping with savage precision. “So he’s (LeBron James) trying to time up where I’m going to go. He’s trying to force me left. So he’s going to jump and get there before I do. Right. I knew that. So that’s why I went behind the back.” he said. Reflecting on that team, Rudy admitted, “We were based on defense, grit, and grind, but I think we could have done something that year. That team was very, very scary.”

And honestly, he wasn’t wrong that the 2012-13 Grizzlies team bulldozed their way through one of the nastiest playoff gauntlets in franchise history. First, they ousted the stacked Los Angeles Clippers in six brutal, hard-fought games. Then, they stunned everyone by eliminating the defending runner-up Oklahoma City Thunder in five games. This match proved they weren’t anybody’s underdog anymore that postseason. Their run eventually ended in the conference finals, swept by the ruthless San Antonio Spurs. But this matchup against Miami, this moment against the big three, will always be very close to Rudy’s heart.

LeBron James’s iconic “Big Three” almost became Knicks legends

When LeBron James joined Miami Heat in 2010, dragging Chris Bosh along, it surprised everyone. The trio of James, Dwyane Wade, and Bosh, without question, instantly became one of basketball’s most hyped, star-studded superteams ever assembled. Though they lost the 2011 Finals, the Heat regrouped, stormed back, and won two straight championships, cementing themselves in modern NBA folklore.

But as wild as it sounds now, their original plan wasn’t about Miami sunshine, it was Madison Square Garden’s bright lights. According to Gilbert Arenas, the iconic “Big Three” had quietly been plotting to unite in New York City for several years. “They was not playing in someone’s city… so they can all be fresh,” Gilbert spilled the tea nobody really expected. They were dead serious about making the Knicks their home, turning the Mecca of Basketball into the epicenter of NBA stardom overnight.

But Knicks owner James Dolan, famously impatient, rushed into signing Amar’e Stoudemire before knowing what LeBron and crew had cooking behind the scenes. Gilbert added, “They didn’t wanna play with Amar’e… they had their own goddamn Big 3”. When New York blew the bag, LeBron and company hit up Miami Heat’s owner Micky Arison. And he made it happen. And of course, the rest is history. Two championships, four Finals trips, and one unforgettable NBA superteam reign.