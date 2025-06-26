Russell Westbrook Spotted 5000-Miles Away With Wife Nina Amid Sacramento Kings Rumors

Russell Westbrook’s 2024-25 season was a mixed bag of highs and head-scratching lows. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field. His three-point percentage stood at 32 percent, not perfect, but still solid. While he gave Denver strong minutes early on, things shifted during the playoffs. Against the Clippers, he brought energy and production.

But facing OKC, he crumbled, shooting 35 percent with 18 turnovers in the series. Even then, he managed to remind everyone of his fight. So, what’s next for Russ? That’s the big question.

He declined his $3.47 million player option with the Denver Nuggets, making him an unrestricted free agent by June 30. This opens the door for other teams to jump in. Sacramento is one of them. “The Kings indeed have serious interest,” Sam Amick recently reported, with the team looking to fill its point guard gap after moving De’Aaron Fox. However, Westbrook hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, leaving fans guessing about his next move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the contract talk brews, Westbrook and his wife Nina seem to be taking a breather. Based on her Instagram posts, the couple is enjoying a scenic vacation. She’s posted pictures of romantic strolls, beautiful views, and moments with Westbrook. In one Instagram story, Nina appears to be enjoying a lively party with friends as music plays in the background. She recently even shared some pictures next to a beautiful lake that some fans claimed to be Lake Como. For now, it looks like they’re fully embracing off-season peace before the storm returns.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) Expand Post

Meanwhile, things are heating up beyond Sacramento, too. Westbrook’s recent outing at Paris Fashion Week stirred even more buzz. He was seen with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, two stars he’s previously teamed up with. Fans quickly noticed his taped-up hand and started speculating again: was this a hint at a Clippers reunion? After declining his player option from a two-year, $6.7 million deal with Denver, Russ became an unrestricted free agent. With free agency just days away, sightings like these keep everyone guessing what team colors he’ll wear next.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Kroenke hints at Nikola Jokic trade while Russell Westbrook eyes free agency exit

The Denver Nuggets may be facing more than just free agency questions this summer. Team owner Josh Kroenke dropped a quiet bombshell while discussing salary cap challenges and the team’s injury history. With multiple starters missing time this past season, Kroenke voiced real concerns about balancing the books and staying competitive. The second apron rules are strict, and Denver’s deep roster might not stay untouched. One name Kroenke mentioned unprompted has fans reeling: “That is trade No15.”

Nikola Jokic, their two-time MVP and Finals hero, isn’t being actively shopped. Still, Kroenke’s words raised eyebrows. “The wrong person gets injured and very quickly you are in a scenario that I never want to contemplate,” he said. Considering the Nuggets dealt with injuries to Russell Westbrook, Aaron Gordon, and Jokic himself, the owner’s worry feels grounded in reality. He added, “We are very conscious of that pushing forward and providing resources we can when the moment arrives.”

via Imago Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) takes a breather during the game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Nuggets aren’t short on talent, but the pressure of salary limits can test loyalty. While Kroenke emphasized that they’re not afraid of the second apron, he admitted it comes with tricky decisions. “That second apron, is it a hard cap? I’m not 100 per cent sure, but it is obviously something teams are very aware of going forward.” With head coach Michael Malone fired and Russell Westbrook opting for free agency, the team is already in transition mode.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Jokic were ever made available, teams across the league would sprint to make offers. For now, though, Kroenke’s comments may simply reflect the growing cost of staying in contention. Still, when a team owner even suggests the idea of moving Jokic, it’s hard not to wonder: what’s really coming next in Denver?