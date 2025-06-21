Scottie Pippen Sends Fans Back in Time With Cryptic Nod to Historic Bulls Moment

Through the years, many teams have ruled NBA arenas and hoisted banners to the rafters. But very few ever managed to own a moment in time the way the Chicago Bulls did. Sure, when you tally rings, Boston and L.A. might show off bigger numbers. But when it comes to stories that raise the hair on your arms, it’s the Bulls who sit at the summit. Between 1991 and 1998, the Bulls didn’t just win, they turned ordinary nights into NBA lore. They made you believe in the impossible. They made you believe that greatness wasn’t some abstract word. But something you could feel in your chest every time Michael Jordan took flight. And Scottie Pippen, too often written as a sidekick when he was a giant in his own right, still carries those memories.

1991, 1992, 1993. Three straight years where the Chicago Bulls owned the NBA universe. Michael Jordan and his indomitable wingman, Scottie Pippen, forged a partnership so lethal it somehow felt unfair. Together, they didn’t play basketball; they summoned chaos on the court. And almost every other night, they would leave opponents grasping at shadows. And today, June 21st, carries a pulse of nostalgia for Bulls fans worldwide. It is the day Chicago clinched its third consecutive championship for good. A feat so rare, so heavy with meaning, it transcends stats and banners. So even now, decades later, Scottie Pippen still holds those memories.

In his recent X post, Scottie Pippen stirred up a wave of nostalgia with a simple, powerful line: “32 years ago today, we went back to back. 🏆🏆” A nod to the Chicago Bulls’ 1993 championship run. It was their third consecutive title. It was also the final gold before Michael Jordan’s shocking retirement. Indeed, that was a moment that shifted the league’s power dynamics overnight. So today isn’t just another date on the calendar for Bulls fans. It’s a celebration of an era where Scottie Pippen stood tall and delivered when it mattered most. Here’s to Pippen, to the Bulls, and to a run so iconic it still echoes through the rafters.

Scottie Pippen’s Historic Three-Peat Run with the Chicago Bulls

1991 NBA Finals run

The 1991 NBA Finals marked the dawn of something historic for Chicago. Scottie Pippen officially joined the Bulls in 1987, after carving out a name for himself in the NCAA. But his true arrival, the moment the league started taking him seriously, came during the 1990-91 season. Under Phil Jackson’s meticulously crafted triangle offense, Pippen blossomed into the Bulls’ primary defensive menace. And a reliable scoring threat. Alongside Michael Jordan, he sharpened his shot and turned himself into a two-way weapon. The Bulls stormed through the season, finishing with a blistering 61–21 record.

Pippen averaged 17.8 points and 2.4 steals per game, trailing only Jordan in both. Then the Finals saw them dismantle Magic Johnson’s Lakers in five games. Jordan secured both the regular season and Finals MVP honors. No surprise there. But right there, locking up wings, running the floor, and hitting big shots, was Scottie Pippen. The irreplaceable right hand of basketball’s greatest icon. Pippen’s standout play in the 1990–91 season also earned him NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors.

1992 NBA Finals run

The 1992 NBA Finals felt less like a season and more like a statement. The Chicago Bulls, fresh off their first title, came back even sharper and posted a dominant 67-15 record. Now, the point to be noted is that it was the best in franchise history at the time. But the road wasn’t without bruises. The Knicks dragged them through a brutal seven-game slugfest in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, testing every ounce of Chicago’s resolve. Once clear of New York, the Bulls clipped the Cavaliers in six games, setting up a Finals showdown with Clyde Drexler’s Portland Trail Blazers. It was a battle of firepower, but Chicago had something Portland didn’t. A cold-blooded closer in Michael Jordan and a relentless lieutenant in Scottie Pippen.

USA Today via Reuters June 16, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls with their six championship trophies. Left to right in the front row are Luc Longley, Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman (leaning back), Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, and Chicago Mayor Richard Daley at a championship rally at Grant Park in Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

Pippen’s regular season numbers were solid, posting 21.0 points per game and 19.5 in the playoffs, stepping up exactly when his team called for it. Once again, Jordan secured both the regular season and Finals MVP honors. But make no mistake, this was a two-man symphony. When the Bulls needed stops, energy, or a timely bucket, Pippen was there. Together, they hoisted their second consecutive championship, solidifying a reign that was far from finished.

1993 NBA Finals run

The 1993 NBA Finals run was where the Chicago Bulls cemented their dynasty status. Chicago closed the regular season with a solid 57–25 record. And ended up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. It marked their fifth straight trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Till this point, it was a feat no team had pulled off since the 1987-88 Boston Celtics.

Scottie Pippen was at the heart of it all. He averaged 18.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, earning a well-deserved spot on the All-NBA Third Team. Both Pippen and Jordan anchored Chicago’s defense, each landing on the NBA All-Defensive First Team, while also repping the East at the 1993 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Pippen’s numbers spoke volumes. 18.6 points per game in the regular season, then turning it up to 20.1 in the postseason. When it mattered most, he delivered. The Bulls powered past the Knicks in six hard-fought games in the Eastern Conference Finals, then completed their iconic three-peat by out-muscling Charles Barkley’s Phoenix Suns in six games. It wasn’t just another championship; it was history being written in real time.

But, as we know, that wasn’t the final chapter, not by a long shot. After their first legendary three-peat, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, and Chicago’s newest wild card, Dennis Rodman, rewrote history once again. Together, they stormed through the league, capturing another three-peat in 1996, 1997, and 1998. It was another ruthless, unforgettable run that immortalized their legacy in NBA history. So it’s no surprise that Scottie still clings to those glory days. Moments when the Bulls ruled the world and the United Center felt like the heart of the basketball universe. And now, as he marks this anniversary of clinching that pivotal third title. Fans everywhere can’t help but believe, if the game had let them, there might’ve been even more.