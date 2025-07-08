$7.7B Knicks Accused of Ruining Jeremy Lin As Millionaire Rapper Recounts Unfair Actions

“Every game, it was like the crowd was going crazy, and ‘Linsanity’ happened,” Amar’e Stoudemire recalled on 7PM in Brooklyn, as his voice practically pulled the energy of 2012 into the room. But Jeremy Lin wasn’t supposed to be a star; he was undrafted, overlooked, and bouncing between benches and D-League rosters; above all, he was fighting just to stay in the league. But then came the Knicks. Something clicked, and overnight, Lin became the heartbeat of a global sensation—an underdog turned icon in a moment the world never saw coming.

In just weeks, Lin transformed from a benchwarmer to a Garden legend. And thus the term “Linsanity” was coined. A period where Jeremy Lin shocked the basketball world by leading the Knicks to seven straight wins. What’s more? Lin was averaging over 20 points and 9 assists in that stretch. As a result of that, his name was echoing around the world. Still, that magic run didn’t buy him loyalty. Instead of a new contract, he got let go. Fans were confused, and Lin left for the Rockets. Leaving behind memories and unanswered questions.

On the Club 520 Podcast, Fat Joe opened up about being there during that surreal run. “They did him dirty. Like he was supposed to be a Knick all the way.” That line carried real pain. Joe wasn’t speaking as a celebrity. He spoke as a fan who saw greatness up close. “I went to all those games,” and you could hear the pride in his voice. He talked about the magic at Madison Square Garden and compared it to spiritual energy. The crowd was witnessing something bigger than the game, and even years later, it’s still talked about highly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jeff Teague asked the room to remember how intense it got. “Can you please tell them how many cameras were at the game for him?” Joe didn’t hesitate. “Jeremy Lin, Lin Sanity was, it was such a special, special moment in the history of the Knicks.” He described it as a spiritual takeover, saying Lin “had the Holy Ghost and just couldn’t do nothing wrong.” Joe even recalled watching DJ Khaled go off in a celebrity game and compared it to that divine spark.

AD

And years later, he still remembers how angry he felt at the time. “At that time, I was really furious as a fan. And all I truly am is a fan. I’m just, I really have no opinion to sway James Dolan or the Knicks or anybody like that”. That kind of passion proves just how deeply Jeremy Lin’s run is etched into the Knicks’ history and hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Jeremy Lin’s revenge game against Kobe sparked a historic NBA moment

“I don’t even know what he’s done. Like, I have no idea what you guys are talking about. I’ll take a look at it tonight, though.” That was Kobe Bryant just hours before facing Jeremy Lin on February 10, 2012. That night, Kobe and the rest of the league found out exactly who Lin was. The former New York Knicks guard didn’t just make noise. He created a memory that still lives in the minds of fans across the world.

Inside a packed Madison Square Garden, Lin delivered one of the most unforgettable games in NBA history. The Harvard grad exploded for 38 points and helped the Knicks grab a 92-85 win over the LA Lakers. Speaking to ESPN years later, Lin said, “I definitely surprised myself.” But the fire had been lit even before warm-ups.

“I knew I was going to be aggressive cuz I heard what he (Kobe Bryant) had said on the taxi ride over to the game, and so I was already like annoyed,” he said. Lin also shared what pushed him further. “Also, I’m from the Bay, so you know there’s a Northern California Southern California rivalry, so I already didn’t like the Lakers.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters November 1, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin (17, left) talks to guard Kobe Bryant (24) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 127-104. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

He recalled everything clicking that night. “I always knew my shot was so inconsistent, but there were just days where it was on.” He added, “I came out and had a lot of points. I think it was like eight points in the first six minutes or something like that.” That night made Jeremy Lin a household name.