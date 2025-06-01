17 Years On Jermaine O’Neal Eases $3.6 Billion Organisation of His Legacy Dilemma After Difficult Trade

On November 19, 2004, the NBA changed forever after one night of chaos, fury, and shattered reputations on the court. The “Malice at the Palace” exploded violently, breaking the fragile trust between players and fans across the entire league. That cursed night crushed the Indiana Pacers’ hopes of winning a championship that year. Several players’ careers were deeply affected, including Jermaine O’Neal, whose trajectory shifted after that unforgettable, turbulent night. Yet, despite all the years that have passed, O’Neal’s passion and love for the Pacers are as strong as they ever were.

The Pacers, then led by Ron Artest, Jermaine O’Neal, and Stephen Jackson, came to the Palace determined to prove a point. But the Pistons, with Ben Wallace, Chauncey Billups, and Rip Hamilton, weren’t about to back down quietly either. With a comfortable Pacers lead and the final minute ticking away, things suddenly erupted into chaos. What should have been a cooling-off moment quickly spiraled into a fiery brawl between players and fans alike. While many involved faced heavy punishments, Jermaine O’Neal’s reputation was stained more than most on that infamous night. Still, despite everything, O’Neal’s love for the Pacers, where he earned six NBA All-Star nods, is just as strong.

In a recent episode of the Out of the Mud podcast, Jermaine O’Neal opened up about his bond with the Indiana Pacers. “The love and passion I have for that organization, that city is unmatched for anything outside of my kids, my wife, and my family, it’s unmatched,” he said. This was the team where he found stardom, earned six All-Star selections, and became a household name. Whenever his name comes up, it’s almost always attached to the tag “Ex-Pacers star.” That love still runs deep for a reason. But after that infamous night in Detroit, everything changed. Narratives shifted. Reputations crumbled. And O’Neal eventually left the Pacers in 2008, carrying the weight of it all.

Yet one question still lingers among Pacers faithful: Will the franchise ever retire his No. 7 jersey and officially cement his legacy? O’Neal addressed it saying, “Whether they ever you know decide to retire number or not um I am at peace.” Though, as he admitted, it wasn’t always like that. “I wasn’t for a while, but I’m at peace now because time heals everything.” But did time really do the trick? Well, that’s up for debate. We’re no judge here. But one thing’s certain: lately, Jermaine has been vocal about his life. May it be professional or personal.

Jermaine O’Neal reflects on his turbulent childhood and family struggles

It’s not very unusual to hear about NBA players coming from tough upbringings. And Jermaine O’Neal’s story also adds to that list with a remarkable chapter. The former All-Star grew up without a father present in his life. According to O’Neal, his father was involved in multiple relationships and fathered 33 children in total.

On the latest episode of the Out The Mud podcast, O’Neal laid it all out: “Crazy story, my last name is made up… not even his name. I’m one of 33 kids, true story. I met 17 of them when he died. So, I met him at 30, died 13 months later. So, I spent my whole life without really knowing him.” Can you imagine carrying that kind of family history around? But even without a father figure, O’Neal made it out. Credit to his mom, Angela, she held it down for the family. With her by his side, Jermaine turned to basketball and never looked back. As a matter of fact, he didn’t have to.

He skipped college altogether and made the jump to the league straight out of Eau Claire High School back in 1996. By 2002, he was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. And eventually carved out a career as one of the league’s toughest big men. Crazy story, right? And it just makes you appreciate his grind even more.