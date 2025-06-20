Shaquille O’Neal Confirms Top Talent in Family After Admitting to Brutal Early Coaching

“I want [my kids] to have their own journey, have their own experience.” When Shaquille O’Neal said this about his children, he meant it. Big Diesel isn’t one for empty words, especially when it comes to family. Shaq is the proud father of five: Myles, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah. With a bloodline built for basketball, these kids didn’t just inherit his name; they inherited his game. Most of them stayed close to the court. The pull of the hardwood stays quite strong when your father’s a four-time NBA champion. But ever wondered who Shaq’s favorite is? Well, the Hall of Famer finally let it slip.

Myles O’Neal carved his niche in entertainment, sidestepping basketball’s relentless glare. Shareef chased hoops glory, grinding through college hardwood battles. Amirah and Me’arah suit up too, each hustling to etch their name in the game’s lore. Shaqir O’Neal, meanwhile, savors the courtside spectacle while soaking up the drama. Through it all, Shaquille O’Neal remains their fiercest hype man, backing every bold move of theirs. Yet, like any larger-than-life dad, Shaq harbors a quiet favorite in the family.

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the big man finally cracked. He started, “When my daughter was little, cuz she’s a beautiful girl, I said, ‘No you can’t play’. She used to get so f—— mad.” But even the Diesel couldn’t resist her stubborn fire. He’d give in, toss her a ball, and let her dribble. That girl? His youngest, Me’arah. And when Shaq talks about her now, his voice softens. Shaq continued, “She’s( Me’arah) the best one. Like Shaqir is good, Shareef is good. But she, when I go watch her play, I damn want to cry. Like you know, I have to keep my composing. She’s she’s really freaking good, she’s good man”

Remember, that’s no small confession for a man who built his career on brute force and bigger-than-life bravado. As a father, Shaq backs every child’s grind, but Me’arah’s game tugs a little harder at his heart. In her freshman season with the Florida Gators, the 6-foot-3 forward averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in limited minutes. She shot 42.5% from the field, showing glimpses of a promising star. And if Shaq’s gut is right, her sophomore year won’t just be good, it’ll be special.

Shaquille O’Neal reflects on his special connection with his daughters

Shaquille O’Neal might be a giant on the court, but inside his home, he trades brute force for tenderness. On a candid episode of The Pivot Podcast, the Hall of Famer peeled back his armor. Shaq spoke about the kind of love only a girl-dad understands. “I like my girls a little bit better,” he admitted, his voice softening for a moment. “As a man, you have to protect, provide, and love your woman. I trust them more. They’re sensitive, they’re caring, and they are thinker.”

And that mindset shapes the way his house runs. Shaq chuckled as he shared his rule, “I tell my boys, when y’all hit 18, you’re out. Girls can stay as long as they want.” It wasn’t just a joke, but a reflection of how fiercely he shields his daughters.

He pushes them toward education at their own pace. “Go to college, get your master’s, your doctorate. I’ll cover it. Take your time,” he promised. In a world that raised him on toughness, Shaq built his house on softness. And that’s the flex most people never see.