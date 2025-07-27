Shaquille O’Neal Refuses to Let Go Rudy Gobert Controversy Taking Matters to Court

What happens when Shaq, the seven-foot showman with MVPs and memes to his name, wakes up feeling like a mash-up of Dirk Nowitzki and a splash of Kyrie Irving at the free-throw line? You get unfiltered Shaq-tainment on Instagram, served with a smirk and some savage subtext. In a back-to-back reel drop that felt like a personal episode of Inside the NBA: Unhinged Edition, Shaquille O’Neal stepped onto the virtual court. Reel one?

A casual clip of Shaq tossing up turnaround jumpers, complete with this now-iconic caption: “Dark Nowitzki is taking over Germany. Pay me what I’m worth lol.” He tagged his buddy (@bawsemanmc), who was moving like Kyrie (in theory), and kept the vibes light… until they weren’t. Because reel two took a nosedive straight into parody.

Shaq launched shot after shot, going 0-for-17 in the most hilarious self-own we’ve seen in a minute. “240 million for 3 years any NBA team wanna sign me I’m ready,” he wrote, before throwing in a humble cry for help to Chris Matthews, aka @lethalshooter. The comedy was loud, but the context was louder. But if you thought this was just Shaq being goofy, think again.

That “pay me what I’m worth” line is far more loaded than it looks. Because once again, what it seems is that he’s circling back to his long-running beef with one Rudy Gobert—a man who, to Shaq’s disbelief, makes $250 million even though he does not deserve it. On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, he flat-out snapped.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Shaquille O’Neal, AKA DJ Diesel, performs before the game between the San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jacks at Seat Geek Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

“I f–—- hate Rudy Gobert,” he said to the Morris twins. “Because that motherf–—– making $250 million, [and] he don’t deserve it, dawg.” And that wasn’t all. With Charles Barkley’s infamous Weight Watchers commercial dress photo in hand, Shaq added, “If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I’ll wear this dress to the motherf–—- ceremony.”

Shaq has never been one to bite his tongue, but this time, he’s putting his wardrobe on the line. Here’s where it gets Shakespearean. Shaquille O’Neal is a four-time NBA champ, one-time MVP, and the dominant force of his generation. But in his own words, “our generation needed Jordan stats to get paid.” Now?

Players are earning more with less, and Shaq’s not hiding his jealousy. He walked away from $40 million with Reebok to create affordable shoes—yes, a noble move—but now he’s watching centers like Gobert secure $250M deals for playing a style of basketball that’s basically allergic to elbows. But that’s not all.

What next, Shaq?

He’s also been on record slamming today’s players as “sensitive” and too soft for criticism. He sees himself as the final boss of Big Man Culture, and he’s watching his blueprint get copied… but with payouts he never dreamed of. Enter Richard Jefferson, who might’ve delivered the ultimate mic-drop. How?

USA Today via Reuters May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former NBA player and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal enters the arena before game three of the 2022 western conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Shaq set the standard that made these contracts possible. RJ said, “The money went up, the numbers went up, and our job was to keep putting in the work.” So while Shaq’s jaw might be on the floor, it’s partly because the house was built with bricks he laid. Now, let’s be fair to Rudy Gobert for a moment.

The French big man has racked up four Defensive Player of the Year awards, made a major noise with both the Jazz and Timberwolves, and has held it down as France’s national team anchor. No, he’s not Hakeem on the block—but he’s elite at what he does. He doesn’t need a deep bag because he already has the accolades. Is he a lock for the Hall of Fame?

Well, Shaq says no, but the resume says otherwise. And let’s not forget Gobert is still going. At 33, he’s aging steadily, foundationally, and surrounded by young talent. He’s even in the perfect spot to mentor fellow Frenchman Joan Beringer, the Timberwolves’ 2025 draft gem. And so here we are.

Shaquille O’Neal’s IG feed is part comedy skit, part contract protest, and all emotion. He’s got jokes, but behind those jokes is a legit frustration: the modern game has changed. And in many ways, he left his era behind. Whether he’s joking about suiting up again, tagging shooting coaches, or daring the Hall of Fame committee to test his dress-wearing promise, Shaq isn’t just talking.

He’s pushing buttons, starting conversations, and holding a mirror up to the league. The question now is: will this blow over, or are we looking at the start of Shaq’s next great media saga? Because the man may be done playing, but make no mistake — Shaq is still very much in the game. Stay tuned, people, because if there’s one thing Shaq guarantees, it’s that chaos always comes with a comeback.