Shaquille O’Neal Advices Travis Kelce on Grand Gesture for Taylor Swift After Chiefs Star’s Request

When news broke about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship, fans were instantly hooked. Back in July 2023, Kelce attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium. He shared on his New Heights podcast how he tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number, but never got the chance to meet her that night. That small act, however, caught Swift’s attention and sparked private conversations.

By September, Swift was spotted cheering at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games. The couple officially confirmed their romance in October 2023. And NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal soon openly supported them, saying, “I wish them nothing but the best, and I hope they’re happy.” Shaq hasn’t just cheered them on; he also offered advice.

He encouraged them to keep their relationship private. Having been married to Shaunie Nelson from 2002 to 2011, Shaq knows the strain the spotlight can cause. Together, they have four kids: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah. He also adopted Shaunie’s son, Myles, and has a daughter, Taahirah, from a previous relationship. Reflecting on his own experiences, Shaq said he’s witnessed how public attention can challenge couples. That’s why he urged Travis and Taylor to guard their private life carefully. Shaq, also known as DJ Shaq, ended up sharing some advice during a fun conversation with Travis.

Kelce told Shaq, “We took notes about how you played it and how you and how you’ve done it in life— I’m still taking notes about how you did it.” And soon asked him to bring him to the DJ booth while also asking ‘Diesel’ to teach Kelce his ways. And what did DJ Shaq have for advice to the Chief star? He gave him some encouragement about a grand gesture for Taylor. “And you know what’s crazy? You, uh, opening up for your girlfriend, bro, you’ll be a f—— star. Ten minutes, ten minutes hyping up the crowd,” Shaq said.

And Kelce agreed! “You know I’m a hype man. You can get a rocket in there, have the Swifties bouncing off the walls before Tay gets out there,” the 35-year-old said. Shaq also joked about meeting Taylor at the Super Bowl, sharing a funny story with Jason Kelce.

“Speaking of Swifties, your brother did something nobody else in the world can do. He walked me right over, I got to shake her hand and, uh, and you know she was with Ice Spice.” Shaq laughed as he recalled saying, “hey, oh my god, Ice Spice, ‘hey, boo boo, how you doing?’” Travis replied with a smile, “That was the Super Bowl I’d like to remember. No man, I appreciate you saying that, man.” Their exchange showed the relaxed, fun side of their friendship amid the spotlight.

Travis Kelce shares his proud moment as Shaquille O’Neal shares his favorite song by Taylor

Travis Kelce’s pride was clear when he talked about Taylor Swift buying back her music masters. On his New Heights podcast, Kelce couldn’t hide his excitement. Shaquille O’Neal joined him and shared that his favorite Taylor song is “I Knew You Were Trouble” from the Red album. Shaq even played it, while Kelce danced and lip-synced along, saying, “Shout-out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back too, just bought all her music back, so it’s finally hers too. Man, I appreciate that.”

Though Kelce missed Swift’s big celebration in New York, he showed his support by liking her Instagram announcement. He was busy with a charity event in Kansas City but made sure to cheer her on in his own way. This wasn’t Kelce’s first time praising Taylor. In November 2023, he called her a “genius” and said, “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been fucking mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

Swift’s journey to reclaim her music has been emotional. She shared in a letter to fans how much this means to her: “All of the music I’ve ever made…now belongs…to me.” She called it her “greatest dream come true” and thanked fans for supporting her re-recordings, which helped make this possible. Kelce’s joy reflects just how important this milestone is for both of them.

It’s easy to focus on the fame, the games, the glamor. But what really stands out is this: one woman fought to own her voice again, and the man she’s with couldn’t be prouder. Add in Shaquille O’Neal picking a favorite track? Just makes the whole thing feel even more wholesome. How will this shared passion shape their future? Fans can only watch and listen closely.