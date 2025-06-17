Shaquille O’Neal Apparently Skips Big Chicken Opening in Tampa as Fans Spot Him in Dallas Instead

Shaquille O’Neal’s business sense has always matched his size, huge. Besides DJing, acting, and voice work, Shaq made smart investments in tech companies like Google and Ring, making his empire worth nearly $500 million. But a major chunk of his fortune? That came from food. “My skill is if something comes across my desk and I don’t believe in it, I won’t even look at it. At all,” O’Neal once said. That instinct has fueled his moves, including heavy investments in franchises like Auntie Anne’s, Papa John’s, and, of course, Big Chicken.

Big Chicken first launched in 2018 with a dream: to mix Shaq’s childhood favorites with bold, modern flavors. It didn’t explode overnight. There were a few slow patches in the early stages, but a solid partnership with JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group helped it bounce back. What made it special? Beyond the star power, the food stood out. Think Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and handcrafted ice cream shakes. Recently, Big Chicken made headlines again, expanding into new locations and hitting cruise ships, airports, and more.

On June 16, fans in Tampa eagerly lined up at 8725 W. Linebaugh Ave. for Big Chicken’s Florida debut. But Shaq? He was nearly 1,500 kilometers away: in Dallas! While Tampa celebrated the opening, Shaq appeared in a fan’s photo, posing with hotel staff. The fan wrote, “Not everyday that Shaq is staying at your hotel. Frenzy in the lobby a few minutes ago. The JC Penney team is here with him for a photo shoot. That is one tall man! We saw his Cadillac in front of the hotel when we pulled in tonight.” The fan also shared the license plate of the vehicle the NBA legend pulled up in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Chicken (@bigchickenshaq) Expand Post

AD

Still, even without him there, the launch was big. Just three days earlier, the official account of Big Chicken had announced that the first 34 guests in line would win free Big Chicken for a year, $10 per week. The number honored his Lakers jersey. The menu blended nostalgic comfort food with today’s trends. Guests enjoyed crispy chicken, tenders, mac n’ cheese, and shakes. Through June 30, the menu even features three sandwiches named after his Inside the NBA co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith as the show ends its run on TNT and heads to ESPN.

Shaquille O’Neal strengthens Big Chicken’s future with craveworthy partnership and new athlete investor

Shaquille O’Neal has always surrounded himself with winners both on and off the court. In March, Big Chicken welcomed a powerful new player to the team: Craveworthy Brands. The Chicago-based group became a managing partner, investor, and one of the two largest shareholders. Alongside JRS Hospitality and Authentic Brands Group, Craveworthy is now set to help Big Chicken scale faster and smarter than before. The brand has about 40 locations but wants to grow quicker. So, what’s been holding it back?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Craveworthy CEO Gregg Majewski explained it simply: “We bring the playbook that a fast-growing brand needs to use.” He said franchisees couldn’t always expand quickly because the systems weren’t fully built. That’s where Craveworthy steps in. Their existing framework is already working for other brands like Genghis Grill and Dirty Dough. Now, Big Chicken will get access to that same structure so franchisees can move with confidence, not hesitation.

USA Today via Reuters May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former NBA player and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal enters the arena before game three of the 2022 western conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

But Shaq isn’t doing it alone anymore. Ndamukong Suh, the Super Bowl champ and four-time Pro Bowl star, has joined as both an investor in Big Chicken and a partner in Craveworthy. His exact role hasn’t been detailed yet, but it signals how much star power the brand is pulling in. Meanwhile, Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern will also take on a new role at Craveworthy, focusing on growth strategies and licensing deals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We just have to get operationally tight, like we’re a 500-store system,” Halpern said. That means every franchisee will have clear direction. No more gray areas. Halpern also emphasized hands-on leadership: “Our best owners, they can at least name the ‘Family Feud’ board of what’s going on, good and bad, inside their store every single day.”

While Big Chicken aims higher, Shaq’s influence continues elsewhere, too. His son, Shareef O’Neal, recently made waves of his own, performing at a McDonald’s event, proving business and talent clearly run in the family.