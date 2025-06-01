Shaquille O’Neal Breaks TNT Protocol for $2.18T Co’s Teammates, Turning Emotional Farewell into a Bold Warning

It began on November 4, 1989, a time when the NBA on TNT first aired and brought the league to living rooms across the country. For 36 years, TNT gave the fans unforgettable shows like Inside the NBA, Players Only, and Open Court. These weren’t just broadcasts; they became rituals for fans. Which other show had the feel of candid discussions between friends like Inside the NBA did? From Charles Barkley’s banter to Shaq’s wild takes, it all became part of basketball culture. But now, that remarkable run is ending. And for many, it feels like losing family.

The last episode of Inside the NBA aired right after the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. Though it’s moving to ESPN next season, the cast remains: Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith. The show will still be produced in Atlanta, with its beloved format mostly unchanged.

On Instagram, TNT shared a photo of Shaq from the episode, quoting him: “Let me see that number one sign for the number one show ever on TV.” Before that, he even built up the hype for what’s to expect for the future, stating, “And since it’s the last show, I’ll say it: We’re not coming to f— around. We’re kicking a–, we’re taking names, we’re taking over.” So, how did the others react to this bittersweet farewell?

Ernie Johnson, the calm anchor of the show, got visibly emotional. “If I had written the script, the NBA and TNT would have been together forever,” Ernie Johnson admitted, fighting back tears. He signed off with: “I’m proud to say for the last time: Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT.” Even though it’s a new network, one thing’s for sure: the heart of Inside the NBA isn’t going anywhere.

So, what happened? Why end something so loved? Last year, $2.18T worth Amazon secured the rights after the NBA signed a new media deal worth around $76 billion. This agreement spans 11 years and includes Disney, NBC, and Amazon. While Warner Bros. Discovery tried to match Amazon’s streaming deal, the NBA felt it wasn’t a true match. So, after the 2024-25 season, TNT is out. The 35-year-long partnership is gone just like that! It’s the end of an era that reshaped NBA storytelling forever.

Shaquille O’Neal tears up while NBA legends pay tribute to TNT’s farewell

As the curtain drops on the NBA’s unforgettable run with TNT, emotions are pouring in from all corners of the basketball world. Kevin Garnett, who once brought his bold energy to TNT through his “Area 21” segment, didn’t hold back. Posting on Instagram, the Hall of Famer wrote, “Thx You TNT for The greatness❤️ gonna be sadly missed.. Greatest show on 🌍…. Love you guys. End of a time… @nbaontnt ON TO THE NEXT .. F’ it…” For someone who spent three seasons on TNT sharing raw and unfiltered basketball talk, it was understandable that the end was touching for him.

Reggie Miller, too, couldn’t stay silent. After calling his final game during the Eastern Conference Finals, he reflected on his nearly two-decade-long journey with Turner. “I’ve only known two things. 18 years with one franchise in this building with Indiana Pacers. and 19 years with Turner. … This has been an unbelievable ride,” he said.

But his most heartfelt moment came when he thanked longtime broadcast partner Kevin Harlan, adding, “You’ve made me a better father just by listening and watching you and Annie as an example.” After retirement, while a lot of players find themselves lost, broadcasting gave him a new direction, and after shifting around, TNT became a home for Reggie. Thus, it’s a moment that made him deeply emotional.

And just days ago, during TNT’s farewell tribute, Shaquille O’Neal fought back tears live on air. As Ernie Johnson reminded everyone what TNT meant to basketball fans, cameras caught Shaq wiping his eyes, an emotion that couldn’t be hidden. For a man known for his strength and humor, this moment showed something deeper: the end of TNT’s NBA era isn’t just business, it’s heartbreak.