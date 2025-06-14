Shaquille O’Neal Is Terrified of One Job in America After Making a Man Cry for 14 Years

What do you do when you are done with your highly celebrated NBA career? Well, if we were to ask this question to Shaquille O’Neal, the answer would probably be: Everything. He’s in music, acting, and voice acting; he is collecting roles like there’s no tomorrow. Beyond the screen, Shaq has always had rhythm. In the 90s, he released multiple rap albums, with his debut going platinum. And nowadays, he is famous as DJ Diesel, dropping EDM bangers from time to time. One quote sums up his confidence in himself: “If I wasn’t Shaq the NBA icon, I promise you I would still be spinning at a very high level.” Still, that’s just one side of his empire.

The Big Aristotle didn’t confine himself to creative endeavours! His business empire is also huge! Through different ventures, he has accumulated a net worth nearing $500 million. His work on Inside the NBA as an analyst needs no introduction. He even got multiple appearances on WWE! Back in 1994, he even got to present the WCW World Heavyweight Championship belt to the winner between Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. But despite exploring nearly every lane of entertainment, there’s one stage Shaq hasn’t dared step on: stand-up comedy. Strange, right?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Not long ago, Shaq sat down with comedian Rickey Smiley on The Big Podcast. When the topic of stand-up came up, Adam Lefkoe threw the big question: “Shaq, when you finally try to do stand-up, what is your comedy going to be like?” Shaq didn’t miss a beat. “No. I get nervous,” he said. Smiley couldn’t believe it, “No. What?” But Shaq stood by it. “I’m terrified.” The comedian pointed out, “Man, you and Charles Barkley be having me on TNT crying.” But Shaq explained that comedy on stage is a whole different beast.

“I’ve seen them all. I played in LA. Went to the Improv on Mondays, Comedy Store on Tuesdays. If those first two jokes don’t hit, it’s going to be a long night. I want to be right on that line—some people won’t like it, others will think it’s funny.” Smiley even offered to write him a 10-minute set with Corey Holcomb, but Shaq dodged it, casually saying, “Corey Holcomb is my favorite.” The conversation kept rolling, and soon Smiley shared how he helped his own son get started in comedy.

He’d write jokes for him, give him old material, and guide him through the basics, even when his son was just eight. That’s when Smiley turned to Shaq and said that if he ever did his “Little Daryl” character on stage, it would be an instant hit. “Let that be your first joke,” Smiley said, even offering to send Shaq the signature glasses.

via Imago Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal stands on the sidelines before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Shaq laughed it off, saying he couldn’t do characters because he only has one voice. But then something shifted. But despite rejecting it initially, Shaq soon asked for a script. Smiley told him about the character and asked the question, “Little Daryl, what would you like for lunch?” Shaq responded with a deadpan “Huh?” That one word had the whole room in stitches. It was a moment you didn’t expect, but it just might be the first spark of something new.

After 14 years with TNT, Shaquille O’Neal bids a raw and real goodbye with one promise

After spending 14 seasons lighting up “Inside the NBA,” Shaquille O’Neal is saying goodbye to TNT, but he’s not leaving quietly. During the show’s final sign-off, emotions ran deep. Shaq didn’t hold back. “Even though the name changes, the engine is still the same,” he said. “And to that new network we’re coming to, we’re not coming to f— around.” The TNT stage may be gone, but his fire isn’t.

This farewell comes as part of a major media shake-up. With the NBA’s $76 billion rights deal kicking in, TNT is out. That ends the network’s decades-long run of broadcasting games and gives the reins to ESPN, ABC, NBC, and Amazon. But Shaq, along with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith, will continue “Inside the NBA” from a new home. What changes? Not much, if you ask the big man himself.

“I know one guy that you’re never going to change,” Shaq told The Rich Eisen Show, referring to Barkley. “And I know another guy that’s really close to him.” He even joked about their spot on the line of professionalism: “Chuck’s not changing, I’m not changing.” The core of the show, honesty, chaos, and comedy, seems safe, even on a new network.

USA Today via Reuters May 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Former NBA player and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal enters the arena before game three of the 2022 western conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the move, the bond between the crew is stronger than ever. “Ernie is the guy that really keeps us out of trouble,” Shaq said, giving props to the host who anchored the show through laughs and drama alike. “Kenny is professional, but Chuck is right there on the line and I’m right below Chuck.” This unfiltered crew is ESPN’s boldest gamble yet.

So while he’s fearless on camera and unfazed by network shifts, the stage that still makes him pause isn’t television, it’s stand-up comedy. For someone who’s conquered it all, it’s surprising that the one spotlight he hasn’t claimed is the one without a script. Maybe that’s the next chapter. Or maybe that fear is the only thing that keeps Superman human.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad