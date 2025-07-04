Shaquille O’Neal Loses $27M Jet to American Rapper After Jalen Brunson & Co’s NBA Failure

It all started like most of Shaq’s wild bets do: playful smack talk, a wild wager, and an oversized dose of confidence. But this time, the stakes weren’t your usual dinner tab or a goofy haircut. Nope. This one involved a private jet worth more than most NBA role players’ salaries. Shaq, ever the showman, didn’t hesitate. The man threw his $27 million Bombardier Challenger 650 on the line, and well, things went sideways.

If you were paying attention during the Knicks and Pacers showdown, you might’ve felt that tension in the air. Fans were hyped, analysts were divided, and Shaq? He had his heart set on the Knicks pulling through. Big mistake. His opponent in this high-stakes prediction war? None other than Bronx rapper Peter Gunz. Turns out, Gunz wasn’t just talking. He was right. And Shaq? He ended up jetless… for a week, at least.

“Believe it or not, New York, I wanted the New York Knicks to win,” Shaq admitted in a video posted by @petergunz174 on Instagram. “Peter Gunz said they were not going to win. We had a bet. He gets the jet for a week. Woo! All expensive things. Woo!” The rapper added his own flex in the caption: “I didn’t have a good feeling about the Knicks against the Pacers and it paid off. The jet is mine for a week. Where do I go? Who do I bring? 2nd week of August!! @shaq” No cap, no backtracking, just cold hard receipts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Pankey (@petergunz174)

Now, let’s pause and talk about that jet for a second. This isn’t your average luxury toy. We’re talking a $27 million flying mansion. Shaq’s Bombardier Challenger 650 is decked out with cream leather interiors, high-gloss wood finishes, and enough room to seat 12 people comfortably. And of course, the custom “Dunkman” logo slapped across the tail like a crown. It’s not just a jet, it’s a whole lifestyle statement. He bought it in 2023, and it’s become the crown jewel of his empire, which, by the way, spans pizza chains, sneaker brands, car washes, and a full-time gig on TNT pulling in $15 million annually. The big fella lives big, but this one’s gotta sting.

This wasn’t Shaq’s first dance with betting misfires either. He’s lost $100,000 to Angel Reese, got styled with baby hairs after a Candace Parker L, and even wolfed down frog legs post a college football flop. But losing access to your own jet? That’s a new level of ouch. Especially when it stems from overestimating Jalen Brunson and the Knicks during their Eastern Conference Finals clash with Indiana. Shaq had confidently declared “the Knicks own the Pacers” after a strong showing. But it backfired. New York fell short, and Peter Gunz flew right into victory mode.

Still, as funny as this whole episode is, it also highlights how much the Knicks’ flameout shook fans and analysts alike. The buzz was real. The hype was wild. And now, with Shaq grounded and Peter Gunz picking travel buddies, it’s clear the ripple effects of that series are still landing.

How Brunson and the Knicks Let It All Slip

It all looked promising, didn’t it? Brunson was balling out, putting up ridiculous numbers through the playoffs, and fans were already dreaming of a Finals parade down Seventh Avenue. But the Pacers had other ideas. The same squad New York handled in the 2024 playoffs came back sharper, hungrier, and way more physical this time around. Shaq wasn’t the only one who misjudged them.

USA Today via Reuters May 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) defends during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Even TNT viewers could sense the momentum shift. Game after game, the Knicks’ flaws got exposed. Depth issues, shaky defensive rotations, and eventually, Brunson himself looked worn out. And you know Shaq, always one for the dramatic arc, had to walk back his early takes. He even apologized to Tyrese Haliburton after Indiana shut down New York’s offense. For a team that had dreams of dethroning the Celtics, it was a brutal reality check.

Shaq’s bet, in a way, became symbolic. A man betting his prized possession on belief in a team that just couldn’t pull through. And while Peter Gunz gets a week of luxury, it’s Brunson and Co. who’ll have to spend the offseason figuring out how it all unraveled. For Knicks fans? It might be a long flight back to hope. Just maybe not on Shaq’s jet.