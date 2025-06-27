Shaquille O’Neal’s Role in Vitor Belfort’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction Revealed

“I’m walking down the street and a m———– grabs me.” Shaquille O’Neal’s first meeting with UFC legend Vitor Belfort was a strange one. Back in 1996, when ‘Big Diesel’ had just joined the Lakers, he visited Hawaii for the offseason training camp. While strolling the streets, he was suddenly put in a waist lock by a complete stranger. “He’s strong as f— and I’m thinking ‘oh, f—, it’s about to go down.’” Shaq thought to himself. But as soon as the Lakers legend squared up, ready to fight, the stranger yelled, “No, no, no. I just love you. I’m a fan of yours.” Turns out, the man was Vitor Belfort, a future UFC light heavyweight champion. At the time, the seven-footer was not familiar with the combat sport, but he wholeheartedly accepted Vitor’s invitation to his fight.

He remarked, “We went to this event, and Vitor beat some big old dude. He beat that dude in like 15 seconds. I’m like, ‘What kind of sport is this?’” Just like that, Shaq was hooked. Thanks to Belfort. So naturally, when it was announced that Vitor would be inducted into the Pioneer Wing of this year’s UFC Hall of Fame class, Shaq just had to be there to witness the historic moment. Making the night even more memorable for Vitor, the four-time champ was the one to induct the UFC legend.

From being a fan to becoming friends to now being inducted into the Hall of Fame by his idol, it was surely a full circle moment for Vitor. Sure enough, he deserves every bit of that glory. Even UFC President and CEO Dana White admitted it, “Vitor Belfort was 19 years when he was signed by UFC and he quickly made an impact by becoming the youngest athlete to win a UFC fight, and UFC tournament. Vitor was a pioneer of the sport and is definitely a UFC legend. It will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

With a 26-14 record and multiple accolades to his name, Vitor is truly one of the UFC greats, and tonight was all about him getting his flowers. And his influence has been evident on Shaq as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shaquille O’Neal claims MMA is the reason he became an NBA Champion

Well, ‘The Diesel’ is arguably the most daunting figure in NBA history. At 7’1, he was certainly the most dominant. When he retired, he stacked a Hall of Fame resume, with four titles and three Finals MVPs. But it might never have been possible without Vitor Belfort.

Yes, it was after the UFC legend introduced Shaq to MMA in 1996 that he began practicing the sport himself. And it changed his life forever.

“MMA is the reason I became a champion. I always used to practice basketball. It wasn’t enough. Because when I played basketball, it was more wrestling. So, when I trained MMA with Jon Burke, a friend of mine down in Orlando, I came back in the best shape of my life. That was in 2000. Won. Dominated. So, I’m a creature of habit. Did it again, won a second championship. Did it again, won the third championship,” he once remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shaquille O’Neal continued, “Got cute, got away from it, lost. Got traded to Miami, did it again, won the fourth championship.” Had it not been for Vitor randomly putting the seven-footer in a waist lock in the streets of Hawaii, the four-time champ’s legacy might have looked a lot different. So, it makes perfect sense that Shaq inducted Belfort into the UFC Hall of Fame tonight.

What are your thoughts?