Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Fires Back With Bald Jab After His Critique Hits a Nerve

Shaquille O’Neal has had his hands and feet on all: from dominating the NBA to cracking jokes on TV, or from rocking music festivals to making his presence known in the business world! But the role he holds closest? Being a dad. He’s famously strict about money, even once telling his kids, “We ain’t rich, I’m rich.” Still, he never misses a chance to goof around with his kids. In interviews, he’s often said he wants them to work hard and earn their own path. And the kids understand it is for the greater good. But banter? It is payback time against the 7+-foot-tall giant!

Take that time at a Hawaii resort pool. Shaq pretended to drown while his kids rushed to save him. That wild moment gave fans a peek at his playful parenting style. Then there’s the Instagram video of him dancing with his kids to “Lean With It, Rock With It.” He’s not just a father; he’s also their fun friend. These small moments show how seriously he takes being a parent, even when it looks silly. And it seems even after his kids have become adults, that energy hasn’t gone anywhere!

Recently, his daughter Taahirah posted a screen recording on Instagram that caught everyone’s attention. In the clip, she proudly shows off her ponytail to Shaq. While the video had no sound, Shaq’s face did all the talking. His head shake said it all: he wasn’t loving the new look. But Taahirah clapped back. Her caption? “Y’all bald head Uncle is not a fan of the pony.” A few hours earlier, she had shared another video admiring her ponytail in the mirror. Clearly, she was excited, but the big guy wasn’t feeling it.

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal stands on the sidelines before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Shaq and Taahirah’s bond runs deep. A couple of years ago, he even brought her to the TNT studio for Bring Your Daughter to Work Day. Taahirah, then twenty-seven, shared a touching message when a clip from the day was reposted. She wrote, “Pops is my best friend, my mentor, and overall the biggest blessing in my life. 🫶🏾 I love you @shaq.” The love, the humor, the teasing, it’s all part of their story.

Here’s how Shaquille O’Neal’s kids celebrated his birthday

While Taahirah’s playful ponytail clapback gave fans a glimpse of her dynamic with Shaq, the birthday vibes told a deeper story. On March 6, as Shaquille O’Neal turned 53, his children came together to celebrate the man who helped them grow and allowed them to pick their own paths. Their Instagram posts were full of warmth, humor, and inside jokes that only a tight-knit family could share.

Taahirah led the way with a childhood photo of Shaq, writing, “Happy birthday pops.” But it didn’t stop there. She kept the humor alive by resharing a reel that read, “Behind every spoiled daughter, there is a bald-headed father,” with a close-up of Shaq’s face. It was classic Taahirah, equal parts loving and savage, much like her jab about the ponytail.

Shaqir went the sentimental route. He shared a picture from his younger days, sitting in his father’s lap, with a short but sweet caption: “Happy B-DAY twin!” Their resemblance made the post hit harder, especially for longtime fans. Shareef’s tribute followed a similar tone. Sitting courtside in the photo, he wrote, “Happy birthday, Pops! Love you, big dawg.”

Me’Arah, the youngest, gave us a moment of pure emotion. She shared a video where Shaq surprised her at a Florida Gators game. Her joy was unmistakable as she threw her arms around him, captioning it, “Happy birthday pops I love you.” Through every message and every post, one thing became clear: Shaq’s influence as a father stretches far beyond fame and fortune.

