Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Joins Hands With $215B Rival Brand Despite Family Ties Same Industry

How does one build a $500 million empire after hanging up their jersey? For Shaquille O’Neal, the answer lies in variety. From early stakes in tech giants like Google and Apple to owning gyms, real estate, and entertainment venues, Shaq has done it all. He once held 155 Five Guys franchises, which was essentially nearly 10% of the brand, before cashing out. In the food world, he co-founded Big Chicken, his very own chain that kicked off in 2018. It now boasts 18 locations and features Louisiana-style sandwiches, cheesy mac, and monster cookies.

Recently, the Big Chicken brand made noise with a big move: its Tampa debut on June 16. Located in Westchase, the new location carries the same signature energy fans love. “Shaquille has always had a special connection with Tampa,” said CEO Josh Halpern. “The team opening this location really embodies what we’re about: big energy, big smiles, and even bigger flavor.” With oversized meals, milkshakes, and hype giveaways, this isn’t your average chicken joint; it’s a full-on experience.

But while Shaq is flipping patties and building franchises, his son Myles O’Neal just took an unexpected route. He surprised fans by revealing he’d DJed at an exclusive McDonald’s Rave. In one video, he’s spinning music, lights bouncing, crowd moving. One photo showed him dapping Ronald McDonald himself. In his caption, he revealed his feelings about the experience. “Things I didn’t expect this year: ‘guest list?’ texts for a McDonald’s rave.” Yeah, that caught everyone off guard.

So here’s the twist: while Shaq pushes his brand into the fast-food big leagues, Myles parties with a $215 billion rival. Big Chicken might be expanding, but McDonald’s owns the global stage and now, the dance floor. That contrast says a lot, doesn’t it?

This isn’t your ordinary McDonald’s either. Since late 2024, their Budapest location inside Nyugati Railway Station has turned into a nightclub every weekend. From 10 PM to 4 AM, DJs spin under sea-themed light shows. People groove while munching on fries and foie gras burgers. With stars like Loud Luxury playing sets, it’s gained global attention. Due to its wild success, the rave has now extended through 2025. And the internet is loving every bit of it. Many big personalities have shared their love for the location. And with this stunt, Myles is now part of the hype train as well!

While he did party with a rival, Myles O’Neal’s music career took off thanks to his dad.

How touring with Shaquille O’Neal helped Myles craft his own sound

How does someone go from traveling with their dad to becoming one of the hottest DJs in the game? For Myles O’Neal, it started backstage, not on stage. While on the road with Shaquille O’Neal (aka DJ Diesel), he wasn’t just soaking in the crowd’s energy. He was watching, learning, and figuring out his own sound. “I got into it pre-COVID when my dad started doing Diesel Heavy,” Myles shared. That’s where the spark ignited.

At first, the genre clash almost put him off. “I don’t wanna play Dubstep. That’s not like my vibe,” he admitted during a chat with Cheat Codes. But instead of walking away, Myles found encouragement to chase his own path. “You don’t have to play Dubstep,” his team reminded him. That freedom helped shape his signature style, one that leans more toward tech-house, with flavors of R&B and hip-hop layered in.

Of course, the O’Neal name could’ve opened any door, but Myles wanted to earn his way. “He’s done it by himself,” Shaq proudly said in a 2023 interview. “I’m proud of him.” That support came with limits, no shortcuts. As Shaq explained, “Since you want me to be the bank, I’m gonna do exactly what the bank is going to do to you.” Respectable nepotism, as he calls it, seems to have worked out just fine. Even Shareef is looking to make a return to basketball.

By 2024, Myles wasn’t just opening for others; instead, he was headlining! A major moment came when he performed alongside his dad at Tomorrowland, calling themselves The O’Neal Boyz. “We’re making history,” he told DJ Mag. From that point on, Myles wasn’t just Shaq’s son; he was a sound of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad