Sly Dig at ’98 Draft Class Puts Kendrick Perkins in Hot Water as Fans Explode Online

Every time someone brings up the GOAT or draft class debate, it instantly stirs the pot. Every time draft season shows up, you can bet good money someone’s reviving that tired old debate. “Yeah, but is it better than ‘96 or ‘03?” It’s like clockwork. And as the draft day nears, media frenzy is here to question! Recently, after Kendrick Perkins made the bold remark about the best draft class ever. As expected, fans didn’t hold back with their reactions. Social media’s buzzing, and people are picking sides like its draft night all over again.

The ‘96 NBA Draft didn’t just give the league stars. It gifted basketball fans generational icons. Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, Steve Nash… absolute legends who need zero introduction. Fast forward to 2003, and you had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Bosh storming in like they owned the joint. Between those two classes, you’ve got championship banners, jersey retirements, and tear-jerking Hall of Fame speeches hanging everywhere. And honestly, Kendrick Perkins might’ve been onto something.

See, the 2003 draft wasn’t just stacked with talent, it was a flat-out culture shift. As Pat Riley once said, “We all knew there were several special players in that draft. You could feel it. And we all wanted them.” But here’s where things got spicy. Perkins, repping his ‘03 crew with full chest, went ahead and picked his own class over the sacred ‘96 lineup. “2003. Forget 1996, forget 2009. 2003! Look, me, Bron, everyone else!” he declared. And boy, that comment lit NBA fans on fire.

Fans weren’t having it, and you can’t completely blame them, though. Because whenever you come for the ‘96 legends, you better be ready for some smoke.

Fans’ reaction after Kendrick Perkins’ bold remark

While Kendrick Perkins was casually sharing his pick for the greatest NBA draft class ever, things took a weird little turn. Perkins, being a part of the 2003 class, naturally backed his squad. Nothing surprising there. But what fans instantly caught was how he phrased it. Defending his choice, Perkins said, “Me, Bron.” Now, in NBA conversations, you never list yourself ahead of the King unless you’re actively trolling. And fans, as always, wasted no time jumping on it.

One fan cracked, “😂😂😂😂 the way he talk we’d think he was the best player in the draft.” Honestly, you can’t blame them. Perkins averaged 5.4 points a game in his career, while guys like LeBron, Wade, and Melo redefined franchises. So hearing him lead the ‘03 roll call felt like pure comedy. Another fan chimed in with a ranking of their own: “96>84>03”. And they’ve got a point. The ‘96 draft brought Kobe, AI, Ray Allen, Steve Nash, and more. The ‘84 draft? Just a little class with Hakeem, Barkley, Stockton, and then who globalized basketball: Michael Jordan. Hard to argue with that lineup stacked against ‘03.

Then came the classic call-out: “He really said him first, then LeBron 😂.” And honestly, it’s that kind of bold energy that turns a throwaway quote into an internet moment. Perkins saying his name before Bron’s was wild, unintentional flexing at its finest. But of course, not everyone came for Perkins. One fan actually had his back: “He is right! 2003 was different.” And fair enough, ‘03 produced four future Hall of Famers, and Bron alone changed the entire NBA landscape. From league business to player empowerment, that class left fingerprints everywhere.

Then someone else threw shade at the overall depth: “2003 was a good draft class, not the best tho. You got 4 guys that were good, the rest of the class s—— lol. 96 had a whole bunch of talent.” Fair? Outside of LeBron, Wade, Melo, and Bosh, the ‘03 class thinned out fast. Meanwhile, the ‘96 draft had legit stars and deep role players scattered throughout.

And to be fair, Kendrick Perkins isn’t some rookie analyst fishing for clout. He has spent 14 seasons in the league, even snagged a championship ring in 2008, and played alongside legends. He’s earned the right to speak his mind about the game he poured his career into. But it does raise a question: do fans sometimes go too hard over innocent mistakes or odd phrasing?

Then again, this is NBA Twitter. Nothing slides by unnoticed. And with the 2025 NBA Finals in its final stretch and draft season peeking around the corner, you can bet this old draft debate isn’t done yet. Expect a few more unexpected takes and fan meltdowns before it’s all said and done.