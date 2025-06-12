“Rest Easy”: Allen Iverson Mourns Ex-Knicks Star’s Devastating Family Death, Revealing Lesser-Known Bond

“You never truly ‘get over’ losing a parent… You learn to carry them with you.” Those words from Stephon Marbury hit differently. It’s one of those heartbreaks you don’t bounce back from. You just learn to live with the weight of it. On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Mabel Marbury, Stephon’s beloved mother, passed away. And this heavy loss echoed far beyond basketball courts, pulling fans and friends together in quiet solidarity. One of the first to step up was Allen Iverson, Marbury’s longtime friend, occasional rival, and brother in spirit. Iverson, who’s never been shy about showing heart, shared a heartfelt message for his old friend’s unimaginable loss.

For those who didn’t know, Mabel Marbury wasn’t just Stephon’s mom. She was the heart of the Marbury family. She raised seven children in Brooklyn’s Coney Island, balancing life as a homemaker while picking up part-time work at a daycare. According to GQ, Mabel built a home grounded in warmth, strength, and unshakable love. And now that she’s gone, the hole she leaves behind feels impossible to fill. Stephon opened up, sharing, “We all remember that our parents gave their all to make us better than they were and to teach us how to love. Thank you for your love and support during this time. It means more than words can express…”

And it reminds you how grief doesn’t care about fame or accolades. It just hurts. Stephon’s longtime friend and on-court rival, Allen Iverson, felt every bit of that pain too. And like any real one would, he didn’t wait around to show love. In a recent Instagram post, Iverson poured his heart out, and you could feel the weight in his words. “Heartbroken!!” he wrote. “My thoughts and prayers go out to Steph and the Marbury family. She always treated me like a son. Rest easy, Mama Marbury. I love you!”

Iverson didn’t just post a quick condolence. He shared the official announcement of Mabel’s passing, making sure the world knew just how much she meant to him too. It was raw, emotional, and a reminder that while these guys might be legends on the court, off it, they bleed like the rest of us. Moments like this hit deep, and Iverson made it clear that this wasn’t just Stephon’s loss. It was a loss for everyone lucky enough to know Mama Marbury.

And Allen wasn’t the first, nor will he be the last. The NBA family showed up in full force, flooding Stephon’s corner with love, prayers, and memories of Mama Marbury.

Before Allen Iverson, the basketball community united in solidarity after Stephon Marbury’s devastating personal loss

The basketball world knows how to throw down on the court. But off it, when life turns cruel, they close ranks like family. After the devastating loss of Mabel Marbury, it wasn’t just Stephon Marbury or Allen Iverson feeling the weight. The entire NBA community showed up, hearts wide open.

Back in 2001, people witnessed exactly what kind of mother Mabel was. During a scary on-court collision involving Stephon and his then-teammate Jayson Williams, the game came to a dead stop. And Mabel didn’t hesitate. She ran straight to her son, wrapped him in a hug in front of thousands, and told reporters, “That’s my child out there. I don’t care what anybody else says. Any parent would do the same.” That moment stamped her in the hearts of anyone who loves this game.

So when news of her passing broke, the support came pouring in. Kendrick Perkins led the wave, writing, “Prayers for you and the family, my brother. Love bro and fly high Queen Mabel.” Mark Jackson chimed in with prayer emojis, while Jermaine O’Neal followed up, “…Prayers to you and your family, my brother.”

It was bigger than basketball. The brotherhood reminded Stephon that even in the darkest moments, he’s never truly standing alone.