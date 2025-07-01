$3.4 Billion Sports Teams’ Co-owner Grant Hill’s 6-Month-Old Deal Confirmed as WNBA Announces Next Move

Before he became a businessman, Grant Hill was a basketball marvel. Taken third overall by Detroit in the 1994 NBA Draft, Hill shattered expectations placed on him. In his rookie season, he averaged 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5 assists, even leading in All-Star fan votes. Over his first six years with the Pistons, Hill made five All-Star appearances and posted career averages of 21.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Injuries eventually slowed his prime, but he battled through and played 19 seasons, retiring in 2013 with over 17,000 points and a Hall of Fame induction that cemented his legacy.

After basketball, Hill’s journey took a business turn. In 2015, he joined the Atlanta Hawks ownership group, investing in a franchise now worth $2 billion. Alongside his wife Tamia, he added stakes in both Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride, connecting deeply with a city where he once played. More recently, he became part of the group that bought the Baltimore Orioles. Across four leagues, his presence is now felt not just courtside, but in boardrooms. So, Hill’s second act has been as calculated as it is impressive.

Now, six months after joining a bid to bring women’s pro basketball back to Detroit, it’s official. Grant Hill and Chris Webber have become minority owners in the city’s new WNBA team. Led by Pistons owner Tom Gores and joined by NFL quarterback Jared Goff, their group paid a $250 million expansion fee. The team will begin play in 2029. “This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA,” Gores said. “Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition.”

Grant Hill #33 of the Orlando Magic looks on against the Sacramento Kings on January 15, 2006 at ARCO Arena in Sacramento, California.

The team will play at Little Caesars Arena and build a separate practice facility, echoing the city’s commitment to infrastructure. While names like “Shock” are under review, owners want fan input before finalizing anything. “Rockers will be a part of the mix for sure… because we want to really get into it with our fans,” said Rock Entertainment CEO Nic Barlage. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also chimed in, saying, “This has been a long time coming… Michigan was already the best sports state in the nation, and now it’s even better.”

For Hill and Webber, this isn’t just ownership, it’s another chance to shape Detroit’s basketball legacy.

As the broadcast Era begins anew, Grant Hill adds NBC role to his expanding court presence

While Hill helps usher in the WNBA’s Detroit revival, he’s also returning to where fans first saw him shine: on national television!

NBC announced that Grant Hill will join its NBA coverage as a game analyst for the 2025–26 season. “The NBA has been such a meaningful part of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the game I love with fans across the country,” Hill said. “To be part of NBC’s return to the NBA — a network with such a rich basketball legacy — and its debut on Peacock is truly an honor.”

Hill won’t be stepping away from his current roles, either. He will continue working college basketball coverage with TNT Sports and helping guide USA Basketball as managing director. Sam Flood of NBC Sports praised the addition, calling Hill “an accomplished broadcaster” whose “basketball IQ, insight and intellect will continue to resonate with NBA fans across the country.” With NBC’s 11-year media deal kicking off, Hill is positioned right at the heart of the league’s future on screen.

Whether through ownership or analysis, Grant Hill is shaping basketball’s next era from every possible angle.