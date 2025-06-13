“Rest in Peace”: Dwyane Wade Shares Nostalgic Tribute After Marquette Icon’s Passing Leaves Him Emotional

Some connections don’t fade with time; they grow heavier, deeper, and more sacred. And for Dwyane Wade, Marquette isn’t just a chapter. It’s home. Dwyane Wade didn’t just wear a Marquette jersey; he carried its heart every time he stepped on the court. When the Miami Heat made him the fifth overall pick in 2003, it wasn’t just a proud day for Wade. It was a historic moment for the entire university. Nobody from Marquette had ever gone that high. The bond between Wade and Marquette is like blood, like family.

So, when news broke that someone from the Marquette family had fallen, he mourned, honored. And reminded everyone what it means to belong to something bigger than yourself. Thomas Ford Jr. aka Tom Ford, wasn’t just a name on an office door at Marquette; he was one of those men who shaped lives.

For 25 years, he guided students not just through academics but through life’s tougher calls. As assistant director of athletics, he watched generations of athletes grow, stumble, rise, and leave their mark. One of those kids was a young, hungry Dwyane Wade. Wade came through Marquette during Tom’s era, and you can bet their paths crossed in ways that mattered. Tom cared about hearts, about futures.

That’s why, when Tom passed on June 10, 2025, it hit home for Wade. The NBA legend took a moment, away from the noise of fame, to honor the man who’d been part of his foundation. In his recent Instagram story, Dwyane Wade shared a photo that surely hit different. It was a throwback to his college days at Marquette. There was a young Wade, sitting in front of an old computer, and right beside him stood Thomas Ford Jr., guiding him like he always did.

It wasn’t just a picture; it was a memory frozen in time, one Wade probably wasn’t ready to face. The image alone could stop your scroll cold, but the caption made it even heavier. Wade simply wrote, “REST IN PEACE TF🪽.” No long message. No fancy words. Just painful, quiet grief. Sometimes, loss stuns you so deeply that words feel useless. And in that moment, Wade let the picture and those three words say everything his heart couldn’t. But it’s not just Wade carrying this grief. The entire Marquette University community is mourning.

Dwyane Wade’s Marquette University mourns the passing of Tom Ford

Over his 25 years on campus, Tom Ford built something that’ll outlive us all. He transformed the Athletics’ academic support unit from a one-man operation serving 160 student-athletes into a team of five, supporting more than 300 today. Tom successfully created a space where student-athletes, managers, and tutors could actually succeed. Whether it was through academic advising, tutoring, writing help, or personalized study plans tailored to each kid’s grind. So it makes sense that someone like Dwyane Wade, who came up under Tom’s watch, would feel this loss hard.

In 2016, Marquette honoured Tom with the Hy Popuch Award. It’s a recognition reserved for those who give their heart and years to Marquette Athletics. It was the university’s way of saying, “You matter here. You always will.” Tom had spent decades quietly shaping lives, showing up for student-athletes long after the final whistle blew.

Now, as the Marquette community grieves, plans are in place to honor the man who meant so much to so many. A memorial service and celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Monday, June 16. In the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Most likely, the doors will open at 10 a.m. to give friends, former student-athletes, and longtime colleagues a final moment to pay their respects.

But this won’t just be a service. It’ll be a room filled with stories, gratitude, and lives forever touched by Tom’s steady presence. And you can’t help but wonder, will Dwyane Wade, one of the brightest stars to come through Tom’s watch, show up to say his goodbye in person?