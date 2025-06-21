Celtics Legend’s Skill That Frustrated Kobe Bryant Earns Strong Reaction from Kevin Garnett

“I would used to finish playing against Tony Allen, and I had scratch marks everywhere, and I loved it.” When you get one of the league’s most ruthless scorers, Kobe Bryant, to drop a line like that about you, it paints a crystal-clear picture of your standing. In such an era when offensive assassins like Kobe, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James ruled the hardwood, Tony Allen was busy doing the exact opposite, collecting bruises, floor burns, and the grudging respect of legends. And when Allen was locking the biggies down, friend Kevin Garnett noticed.

That respect only deepened with the release of Tony Allen: The Grindfather, when the defensive menace, Allen, sat down with HoopsCat to relive his hard-nosed playing days. Mid-convo, the host said, “I’ve never seen anyone not be able to get screened. And I mean that… It’s dead-a–. If you talk to every high-level player, D-Wade, Kobe, KD, they couldn’t shake you.” It was the kind of praise that perfectly mirrored Kobe’s earlier sentiments—and one that even Garnett echoed in his way, from far away.

But even before that, Allen didn’t hesitate to respond. He replied to the host, “The film never lied, bro. You look at film, and the whole league is pretty much running the same place. Back then, they was running pin-downs, flex screens, and Wide pins.” Tony had to do it every other night, so to him it was like a pattern that every scorer had. And he broke it down just like a tactician, adding, “If I could get my shoulder above his shoulder, right, this guard coming into his weak end, I’d never let my shoulder get hit.” Allen brought up his wars against the league’s best, painting a picture of relentless, old-school grit. So naturally, KG tipped his hat. He shared the clip on his own Instagram story, with a caption that showed respect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Garnett dropped an unfiltered salute to his old running mate, writing, “Your listening to a master at work..GENIUS..a fxxn dog mixed with knowledge..crazy mix🫡💯 salute to u killa🫡frfr.., @thegrindfather9 best to do it🫡💯” Don’t get it twisted by believing that Kevin Garnett and Tony Allen were just teammates. They were cut from the same relentless, defensive cloth. Their shared obsession with grit and lockdown defense built a chemistry that powered Boston’s 2008 championship run.

AD

And praise for Allen wasn’t biased but backed by facts. Six NBA All-Defensive Team nods. Opponents shot under 42% against him. A defensive rating of 101.7. Yes, Tony Allen wasn’t the flashiest name on the box score, but in a one-on-one battle, he was the worst-case scenario. At 6-foot-4, he gave even towering scorers a faceful of hardwood and often reminded players that buckets wouldn’t come easily. So when Garnett spoke, it reflected the friendship. Not to forget, we saw the respect loud and clear when the Grindfather doc was about to drop.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Garnett shared a touching message for Tony Allen before the launch of documentary

Kevin Garnett might be recalling a memorable trip that left him starving, but he made sure to show love where it mattered most before The Grindfather documentary dropped. Because basketball legends like KG himself know players like Tony Allen aren’t just roster fillers. They’re the glue, the heartbeat, and the most needed for a championship run. And when legends like that step into a new chapter, the soldiers who battled beside them always take notice. Just like Kevin did.

Kevin Garnett has always been a man who’s never been shy about giving credit where it’s due. And with Tony Allen, that respect has always been in public. Before the doc’s release, Garnett posted a video hyping up his old teammate, saying, “My dawg Tony Allen, man. Realest one. The grind, the grit, everything that made the (Boston) Celtics’ defense elite? TA was the heart of it.” And when the documentary finally hit YouTube, KG didn’t sit back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He fired up his Instagram again, gassing up the show again, writing, “TA joint gone be liiitttt 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥…Congrats bro you got you one bro @thegrindfather9.” That’s brotherhood. That’s respect. And in this league, gestures like that echo long after the final buzzer.

In a league that often glorifies the scorers and spotlight-chasers, moments like these remind us where real greatness lies, the respect earned in the shadows. Kevin Garnett’s unwavering praise for Tony Allen is a recognition of a warrior who made a living doing the dirty work, night in and night out. As The Grindfather documentary cements Allen’s legacy, it’s clear his impact won’t fade. The game remembers those who played with their heart.