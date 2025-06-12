DeMarcus Cousins’ Past Locker Room Antics Resurface After Recent Puerto Rico Brawl Ends in Exit

“Old habits die hard,” and if anyone wears that phrase like a badge, it’s four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. For the past few years, Boogie has taken his talents overseas, plying his trade in Taiwan, Mongolia, and recently in Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) league. But here’s the thing: although the leagues have changed, his demeanor hasn’t. That same in-your-face, mad-dog attitude that made him a walking headline in the NBA still shows up every night. The head-to-head clashes, the heated confrontations, and those locker room antics? Yep, still part of the Cousins package. And now, a former Boston Celtics legend just pulled the curtain back on one wild locker room moment involving Cousins.

DeMarcus Cousins might be out of the NBA, but his legend lives on. The big man spent 11 seasons in the league, averaging a solid 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Along the way, he grabbed four All-Star nods and landed on two All-NBA teams. But Cousins wasn’t just known for his stats. This guy had a knack for racking up technical fouls and squaring up with just about anyone. And turns out, Tony Allen’s got a hilarious locker room story about Boogie that fans are absolutely going to love.

On a recent episode of the GrindCityMedia podcast, Tony Allen dropped a story that had everybody cracking up. “I’ll tell y’all a funny story. Shout out my boy, DeMarcus Cousins, man,” Tony began. He went on to explain how Boogie once lost it right before halftime after getting subbed out. “He didn’t want to get subbed at the game,” Allen recalled. Things got even wilder when the team’s general manager, Dell Demps, walked into the locker room. Without missing a beat, Cousins barked, “Man, get the f— outta here… Get your a– outta here.” The entire podcast crew erupted in laughter.

But hold up — the story didn’t end there. DeMarcus wasn’t done fuming after that halftime blow-up. When he stormed out of the locker room, Tony Allen had to trail right behind him. Meanwhile, poor Dell Demps was still in shock and figured it was time to smooth things over. As Tony told it, “So I go back there with him. And when I go back there, Dell Demps tried to come in and was like, ‘What’s wrong, Cuz? Just calm down. Everything’s cool.’ And he’s like, ‘Man, shut the f— up. Get your a– outta here.’”

You see, that was DeMarcus back then, and not much has changed since then. The fire, the attitude, it’s all still part of the package. But when you keep testing limits, consequences eventually catch up. And just like old times, Cousins recently found himself in hot water for pulling similar stunts down in Puerto Rico.

DeMarcus Cousins gets tossed from his Puerto Rican squad after an on-court clash with fans

DeMarcus Cousins just can’t seem to shake that wild side. Earlier this week, Boogie found himself booted from his Puerto Rican team after a heated courtside clash with fans. The Baloncesto Superior Nacional league (BSN) made it official on Tuesday, banning him for the rest of the season.

It all went down on Monday night when Cousins, playing for Mets de Guaynabo, got into it with a fan who taunted him with a crying gesture. And in true Boogie fashion, he didn’t let it slide. A viral clip showed Cousins making obscene hand gestures towards the fan. When the fan tried moving his arm away, things escalated fast. A teammate had to step in before it turned uglier. The league dropped the hammer, fining him $4250, citing a “disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and acts that incite violence or provocation.” He may receive another fine of $5750 based on further review by the league.

The story didn’t end there. While exiting the arena, fans started throwing popcorn and drinks at Cousins. And what did he do? In a typical Cousins fashion, he was about to charge back at the fans and had to be restrained by several people.

Sure, Cousins has always lived on the edge, picking up technicals and stirring confrontations in the NBA. But this one? This was a whole different level of mayhem. And it finally caught up to him.