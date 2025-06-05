Trinity Rodman Sides with Ben Shelton Amid French Open Drama, Triggering Online Support

Unorthodoxy and versatility have forever been the trademark of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman in the league. That kind of eccentric energy doesn’t just vanish into thin air. It boldly runs through generations. Enter Trinity Rodman, Dennis’s trailblazing daughter, a force in U.S. women’s soccer. As if that wasn’t enough spice. Trinity is reportedly dating Ben Shelton, a rising tennis maverick. So now you’ve got a basketball anarchist, a soccer dynamo, and a tennis hotshot orbiting the same gloriously chaotic family galaxy. And now they are making headlines again.

Trinity Rodman faced some serious heat from critics while standing by boyfriend Ben Shelton during his French Open showdown last weekend. This 23-year-old soccer phenom caught flak for juggling recovery duties with courtside cheering duties at the Roland Garros stadium. Despite those relentless online noises, Rodman stayed glued to Shelton’s side. And witnessed his four-set battle loss against Carlos Alcaraz.

Even as Shelton’s eyes shift toward upcoming tournaments like Wimbledon, Trinity is grinding through that stubborn back injury of hers. It has been sidelining her since 2021. But through all these tough losses, injuries, and relentless critics, these two haven’t unclasped hands, literally or figuratively, not once.

And just like that, these two lovebirds are back. In a fresh Instagram drop, Trinity shared a few candid, heartwarming glimpses of her and Ben Shelton hanging out together. The post practically screamed her support for the tennis phenom.

Despite catching heat after Shelton’s defeat, Rodman’s loyalty hasn’t wavered one damn bit. Which proves that this bond’s tougher than any trivial tennis heartbreak. The internet quickly rallied behind them too, with fans dropping love-filled comments and siding with the couple against the relentless critics.

Expand Post

Fans’ reaction after Trinity Rodman shows love and support for Ben Shelton

Trinity and Ben made their relation official last month with a bold kissing selfie and it had already sparked whispers and buzz across sports and pop culture. Now, with this new post and Trinity’s caption “No one else 🩵,” it felt like a love letter directly addressed to fans and haters alike.

After Trinity Rodman shared the video, the internet’s reaction didn’t disappoint. One fan immediately dropped, “The cutest 😍,” perfectly capturing the raw charm these two radiate together online. And honestly, you couldn’t scroll the post without catching yourself smiling. There’s something magnetic about love that attracts your attention, right? Another fan chimed in with, “This is love 😍🔥,” because sometimes actions, like showing up courtside after defeat, and walking by the road holding hands, scream louder than any caption ever could.

Then came a wholesome take: “This could heal the world tbh,” and let’s be real, watching these two people defy criticism just feels ridiculously heartwarming. In a digital space flooded with breakups and drama, seeing a couple like Trinity and Ben hold it down felt like a much-needed breath of fresh air. Don’t you think?

One fan had jokes too, writing, “So let’s say there was a kid in the future would they play soccer tennis or basketball 😮oooweee superstar mode unlocked 🔓 🔥” And you know what? With those genes, any future Rodman-Shelton baby’s bound to wreck scoreboards, timelines, and highlight reels across multiple sports even without trying.

Another fan kept it classic with, “You guys are so cuteeeee,” because sometimes the only honest reaction to young love is a thousand stretched vowels. Scrolling through the comments, you could sense a subtle shift. Fans aren’t just watching anymore; they’re rooting for this love story to win.