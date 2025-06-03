$2.5B Brand’s VP Teases Shaquille O’Neal’s “Dictator” Role as Reebok’s Big Move Nears Premiere

When Shaquille O’Neal was named President of Reebok Basketball in September 2023, fans knew big things were coming. True to form, he’s been making bold moves ever since. Now, one of the biggest drops yet is hitting Netflix. Power Moves With Shaquille O’Neal, a six-part docuseries, premieres this Wednesday, June 4. Produced under Shaq’s own Jersey Legends banner, it pulls the curtain back. Alongside Allen Iverson, Shaq walks us through strategy meetings, design labs, and conversations about reviving Reebok’s legacy. And the fans are already in anticipation.

So, what’s inside the series? It starts by throwing it back to Reebok’s golden era in the ’90s. We see Shaq and Iverson relive historic athlete signings and the ensuing hype. But the heart of the series digs into the making of the Engine A sneaker, from rough sketches to final touches. Then comes the pitch to stars like Angel Reese and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The finale gives a real look at campaign shoots, early feedback, and big plans ahead. Shaq puts it simply: “Back then we didn’t have as much competition as we have now, so there’s a lot of competition and it’s just fun.”

Just a day ahead of the release, Iverson posted a teaser on Instagram. His caption read, “We back like we left something June 4th @reebok @netflix @shaq #Me&bigbro.” In the video, Shaq shares a playful message with the team. “I know y’all don’t know me,” he says. “But I just wanted to say, even though I am president. I’m not gonna come in here like a dictator.” He jokes, but the message sticks. Although some may expect an authoritarian approach, his focus is on rewriting the story. “I remember when we were number two. Not only number two, a respectable number two. So when this opportunity came back around, it is about… It’s about the story.” His goal is for the company to reach its glory days and even surpass them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3)

Iverson’s love for Reebok is still strong. “We are Reebok. Me and Shaq. We, you know, we’re attached to it forever.” And Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky is just as passionate. “I think they believe in this kind of mission, for us to get Reebok back to its rightful place. They really believe in that,” he says, speaking on the brand’s mission. “It’s all kind of coming to fruition now.” But Iverson also keeps it real: “The product can be there, you can look good, but if the game’s not there… It’s not gonna work.” For him, the focus is to find a talent to push the brand forward, much like Nike’s success with Michael Jordan at the helm of Air Jordans.

Why Shaquille O’Neal’s billionaire dream is fueling Reebok’s revival

What happens when a global icon like Shaq misses the Forbes Billionaires List? For some, it might sting for a moment and fade. But for Shaq? It sparked a whole new mission. His comment, “I want to be on that Forbes list… Because when I seen the article, I was like… ‘Well, I gotta be number one, two, or three. I wasn’t in that thing at all.’” felt more like a challenge he gave himself. One that came with purpose, not pride. And that purpose pointed straight at Reebok.

Now, you might ask: Why Reebok and why right now? Well, Shaq’s not just lending his name here. He owns a stake in Authentic Brands Group, which owns Reebok, and he’s President of Basketball for the company. That means he’s invested financially and emotionally. And how does he express that commitment? With bold, generous gestures. On The Tonight Show, he gave out free Reeboks to every military member in the audience. It was his way of saying: I’m here. I care. Let’s build something together.

When asked by Fallon why he took on this huge mission, Shaq didn’t flinch. “Meet the challenge head-on, and try to overcome the challenge,” he said. That military mindset drilled into him by his stepfather is now powering his business vision. This isn’t just about reviving sneakers. It’s about building a new legacy after retirement, the challenge of reclaiming the brand’s lost glory, and giving back.

So, will Reebok climb back to the top? With Shaq at the wheel and Iverson riding shotgun, the journey’s already in motion. Reebok’s signing new talent, tapping into women’s sports, and prepping for a high-stakes comeback. With Shaq’s leadership and Iverson’s influence guiding Reebok’s revival, the brand’s next chapter could reshape the sneaker landscape.