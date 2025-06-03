Underaged Teen Confirmed as Shaquille O’Neal’s Hellcat’s New Owner After Unusual Deal

If there’s one thing you can say about Shaquille O’Neal, it’s that he is a man of many interests and that he never holds back from splurging on the things he likes. Whether it’s his hookah enjoyment, jewelry, or car collection, he never shies away from investing in it. With a net over $500 million, he has no reason to hesitate, either. Remember when he bought three Bentleys just because the salesman asked if he could afford one? The irony? He later admitted he couldn’t fit comfortably inside any of them.

Just a month ago, one of his most customized rides, the “Shaqcat,” went up for auction. It wasn’t your average Dodge Charger. This was a 2022 Widebody Hellcat with a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine. It pushed out 900 horsepower and had only 4,105 miles on it. The Smoke Show exterior, red lighting, and Diesel Dog Mafia decals made it unmistakably his. The listing promised “the ultimate collector’s car for the serious Mopar fan.”

Now, it looks like that beast has a new home. A recent video showed the delivery of the Shaqcat, revealing its new owner: a 16-year-old who hasn’t even gotten his driver’s license yet. The caption said it all: “Wow, mind-blowing 🤯 A 15-year-old just bought Shaq’s iconic Hellcat using crypto! Congrats to the young legend 🏁🔥”. In the video, the CEO of Effortless Motors personally delivered the car to the buyer. Guess if the new owner can take it out of the garage? The CEO clarifies.

He claimed, “16-year-old bought Shaq’s Iconic Hellcat. He doesn’t have a license yet.” Moreover, he added, “Got his first big crypto pay and made his first purchase and bought Shaq’s Iconic Hellcat. Congrats, appreciate it man.” It’s an incredible achievement for someone who hasn’t even entered adulthood!

Getting back to Shaq’s love for cars, his collection is huge. His garage is a museum of bold choices and rare machines. He owns three more Hellcats, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead, and a Lamborghini Gallardo. There’s also his Ford F-650, a tank-like vehicle with flat-screen TVs. Even his Tesla Cybertruck “Cyberbeast” made headlines. Many of these cars were modified just so he could fit inside. Over the years, he’s customized many of them to fit his 7-foot-1 frame. One fan favorite? A Superman-themed Range Rover that matches his larger-than-life personality.

Shaquille O’Neal’s wild spending habits reveal his most impulsive side

When Shaquille O’Neal wants something, he doesn’t wait around, rather, he straight up buys it. Sometimes, he doesn’t even need to like it. Years ago, when he learned Paula Abdul lived across the street from a house he was touring, he didn’t hesitate. “I didn’t really like the house, and the guy was like, ‘Paula Abdul lives across the street,’ and I was like, ‘Who?’ ‘Paula Abdul.’ ‘I’ll take it!’” He never even looked inside. That’s classic Shaq: decisions based on moments, not logic.

This isn’t just a one-time impulse either. O’Neal once told Vanity Fair about another head-turning purchase. “I was so upset that I bought three Bentleys right there on the spot,” he said, recalling a moment when a skeptical car salesman questioned his finances. “A million dollars gone in 10 minutes.” He didn’t buy them because he needed them. He bought them to make a point and couldn’t even fit inside any of them!

Those stories give us a peek into how Shaq thinks. For him, spending isn’t always about value or practicality; it’s about the moment, the feeling, the flex. His net worth might be enough to cushion these wild choices, but that doesn’t make them any less shocking. Whether it’s buying a house for the view or, rather, the neighbor, or dropping seven figures in minutes just to prove a stranger wrong, Shaq lives life on impulse.

And let’s not forget, this is the same man who once walked into a dealership wearing flip-flops and walked out a million dollars lighter. For most people, that would be financial ruin. For Shaq, it’s just Tuesday.