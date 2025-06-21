Vanessa Bryant Evokes Kobe’s Presence With Touching Tribute to Capri on Her 6th Birthday

Capri Kobe Bryant turned six on June 20, and it was more than just a birthday; it was a powerful tribute. Born just seven months before the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, Gianna, and seven others in 2020, Capri never got to grow up with her father, but she carries pieces of him. Fans often point out how Capri’s smile feels just like Kobe’s, and even her name, Capri Kobe Bryant, echoes her father’s full legacy. Vanessa has called her daughter “Daddy and Gigi’s twin,” and once shared a photo where little Capri sat on a pillow, pulling off her dad’s signature game face, just like he used to.

But what made Kobe’s love for his children truly unforgettable? It was the way he spoke about them, especially when Capri was born. Sharing her first picture online, he wrote, “Our baby girl is here!! Capri Kobe Bryant, born on June 20, 2019. So thankful and blessed.” It wasn’t just about the announcement—it was the pride. Kobe once said, “I would have had five more girls. I’m a girl-dad.” His words painted a man deeply in love with fatherhood. And Capri, his youngest, became the symbol of that tender, joyful bond.

Turning six might seem simple, but for Capri Kobe Bryant, it carried deep meaning. This wasn’t just a birthday—it was a celebration of spirit, family, and the bond that refuses to fade. Instead of going all out with grandeur, Vanessa Bryant kept it personal and full of warmth. The pictures she shared on Instagram captured genuine moments: Capri’s laughter, hugs with family, and a simple message that said it all. She wrote, “Capri, we love you so much!!!! Happy 6th birthday to my sweet Koko Bean! 💜~ Capri Kobe Bryant ~💜 🎂🎉🫶🏽🎉 ”. Her writing, Capri Kobe Bryant, took fans on a deep dive into memories of the late legend. That one line felt like a love letter to both past and present.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago January 28, 2020, Beverly Hills, California, USA: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant died in a Helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California. He was 41. FILE PHOTO: Vanessa Bryant (L) and Kobe Bryant on the red carpet of the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, March 4, 2018. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Beverly Hills USA – ZUMAp124 20200128_zaa_p124_016 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

AD

Their summer has been packed with joy. Vanessa recently took Capri and Bianka to Disneyland, where they posed with Ciara, Vanessa sporting Kobe-inspired sneakers. They didn’t stop there—they headed to New York, caught a Liberty game, and even visited the Empire State Building. Capri, or “KoKo” as she’s lovingly called, also snapped a moment with tennis star Coco Gauff, stealing hearts once again. Through every picture and post, it’s clear—Capri may be young, but her father’s love surrounds her every step of the way.

Amid this family getaway, rumours started swirling online that Vanessa Bryant was expecting another baby, which she debunked with grace and a touch of humor on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Vanessa Bryant shuts down pregnancy rumors with Rihanna meme and classic sass.

After days of whispers and online guesses, Vanessa Bryant decided enough was enough. On Sunday, June 1, she took to Instagram Stories not with a statement or press note, but with a meme. And not just any meme. It featured Rihanna, floating in water with a drink in hand, wearing a snorkel mask, and flipping her middle finger. The caption? “Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.”

While the internet went wild guessing, Vanessa didn’t name names or address specific posts. She didn’t have to. That single post silenced the rumors more effectively than any interview could have. It wasn’t just a meme, it was a message and a big, clear one. She’s living her life, enjoying her summer, and doesn’t owe anyone an explanation. The best part? No drama, no back-and-forth. Just a stylish digital mic drop.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Later that day, she posted another story that gave a little more insight into her mindset. The quote read, “The only way to impress me is by being a good person.” That said it all. She values genuine hearts, not gossip or flashy distractions. As someone who’s spent years under public scrutiny, Vanessa knows how to tune out the noise and keep her peace intact.

And just when we thought she was done, Vanessa dropped one final gem. A second Rihanna meme with the caption: “I’m not mean, I’m just not the one.” With that, the rumors were shut down without another word. No interviews. No fuss. Just pure confidence and a whole lot of sass.